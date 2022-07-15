Michael Dunlop breaks his duck but Davey Todd is champion after five-timer

Davey Todd celebrates after his first Solo Championship victory on the Isle of Man

Davey Todd romped to a hat-trick yesterday at the Southern 100 and clinched the prestigious Solo Championship title for the first time on a record-breaking day on the Isle of Man.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop also sealed his first victory of the week in the Supersport class at the Billown course on his MD Racing Yamaha, with the 21-time Isle of Man TT winner ending the four-day meeting with six thirds and a win from the seven races he started.

But the spotlight belonged to rising star Todd, whose Thursday treble gave him a fantastic fiver timer that included three wins on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike and two on his Supersport machine.

The highlight for the 26-year-old came in the blue riband Solo Championship finale, held over nine laps of the 4.25-mile course.

Todd and Bradford man Harrison, who won the coveted title three times in a row from 2017 to 2019, broke clear from Dunlop and became locked in a thrilling duel that went down to the wire.

Harrison shattered the absolute lap record, first clocking 116.639mph with two laps to go before raising the benchmark to 116.941mph on the last lap as he tried all he could to find a way past Todd.

However, it was Saltburn man Todd who got the verdict on the line by six hundredths of a second over former champion Harrison, while Dunlop took the final place on the podium in third, almost 21 seconds in arrears on the Buildbase Suzuki.

A jubilant Todd said: “Man, he pushed me all the way and I just tried to keep my head down, keep consistent laps and not make any mistakes to give him a chance.

“I was trying to hit all my marks and be strong on the brakes. I tried to work out all week where he was strong and where I needed to defend a little bit, but like I keep saying, I had no excuses: I think I had the best bikes out there.”

Harrison was gracious in defeat as he relinquished his title to Todd following one of the closest feature races at the Southern 100 in years.

“It’s been good racing all week between me and Davey. I wanted to win because that’s what we come for, but fair play to Davey, he’s riding well.

“Hopefully we put on a good show for the fans and maybe someone will buy me a pint now tonight!”

Ulsterman Dunlop in third was left to rue a change to his Suzuki.

“We just made a change, it was my own fault,” Dunlop said.

“I asked the team to make a change for me and it didn’t go the right way.”

Dunlop won the second Supersport race in the morning for his 22nd victory at the event by 0.263s, coming out on top in a four-way battle with Harrison, Todd and Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward.

“It was just to prove I’ve still got it,” Dunlop said.

“When the bike is going well, then I’m still fast.”

Todd sealed the first win of his hat-trick yesterday in the third Senior race, edging out Harrison on the last lap to snatch the win in one of the closest finishes ever by just 0.032s. Dunlop was 10.45s back in third.

Padgett’s Honda Todd rider then added another victory in the final Supersport race by 0.118s from Harrison. Dunlop – who set a new lap record at 110.998mph – finished third with the top three covered by three tenths of a second.

Rob Hodson triumphed in the second Supertwin race from Jamie Coward, while the Sidecar Championship race was won by Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who completed a double.