Michael Dunlop closes in on Uncle Joey’s record as he claims 25th Isle of Man TT victory

Michael Dunlop is just one win away from equalling his Uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop claimed the Supersport lap record hitting speeds of 130.403mph to take his 25th success and his third four-timer around the Mountain Course.

The Ballymoney rider fended off a late charge from Peter Hickman, who also clocked a 130mph lap, to win by 9.6s. Dean Harrison finished third, also breaking the 130mph barrier.

Michael Dunlop has three more opportunities to achieve the feat, competing in Friday’s Superstock and Supertwin races ahead of the blue riband six-lap Senior race.