Michael Dunlop continues big week at Isle of Man with Superbike success to close in on record

Michael Dunlop in action at the Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop closed in further on uncle Joey’s record at the Isle of Man TT as he claimed Superbike success around the island on Sunday.

The Ballymoney man secured an eight-second win over Peter Hickman in the Superbike race to earn his 23rd victory around the Mountain Course.

It’s Dunlop’s second win over the weekend having also won the Supersport race on Saturday and takes him level with John McGuinness in career victories on the Isle of Man.

But he will care more about being one race closer to Joey’s record of 26 wins, with the 34-year-old having six more chances to add to his tally this week.

"It was a good race. The last lap I just rolled off heavily. I saw a couple of yellow flags and eased up," Dunlop said.

"I just managed things from there. People said I couldn't ride a big bike anymore, but thanks to Stuart and Steve (Hicken) for believing in me and putting a fantastic package below me.

"The bike didn't miss a beat. It was tough, that's for sure. Beating Pete (Hickman) and Dean (Harrison) around here isn't easy, so I am delighted.

"The bike is good and I feel good. I am happy."

More to follow...