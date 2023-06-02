Michael Dunlop determined to power to victory number 22 at the Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd during practice for the Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) during Supertwins/Supersport Qualifying at Keppel Gate in the Isle of Man

Red-hot Michael Dunlop is gunning for his 22nd Isle of Man TT triumph as racing gets under way today with the first Monster Energy Supersport showdown on the Mountain Course.

The Ballymoney man won both races at the event in 2022 and set a new lap record at 129.475mph on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Dunlop is again relying on a Yamaha R6 and put down a marker in qualifying, setting the fastest lap at 127.557mph on Thursday evening.

Yesterday, he went close to that time from a standing start with a speed of 127.51mph, but there is clearly more to come from the 21-time winner, who has long stated his belief that a 130mph lap is possible on a 600cc machine.

With slick tyres permitted on the Supersport machines this year and a perfect week of practice in warm and dry conditions in the lead up to the first race day, there is every possibility of that special milestone being reached this afternoon.

Dunlop has not been taking part in any interviews throughout practice week but his long-time backer and right-hand man, Gary Ryan, said: “The times all keep moving on and the Supersport record will probably be up to 130mph on race day. His whole year is built around the TT.”

The 34-year-old’s chief opposition is likely to come from former winner Dean Harrison on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, who was second fastest at 127.216mph, while Peter Hickman also signalled his intentions after lapping at 127.206mph on the Trooper Triumph by PHR.

Davey Todd is another with strong podium prospects on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Cork’s Mike Browne has impressed on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha – lapping at 125.049mph yesterday – and is one to watch.

Todd’s team-mate, Manx rider Conor Cummins, is set to miss the opening races this weekend after team boss Clive Padgett revealed the 37-year-old was being treated for an infection in hospital.

“Certainly we’ll not see him out tomorrow or Sunday, so we’ll have to see what the doctor’s advice is and take it from there,” said Padgett.

“I feel so sad for the lad because he puts everything into these two weeks and builds his whole year around the TT.

“I’ve already assured him that his motorcycles are there for him for next year, there’s no issue.

“As long as that man wants to ride a motorbike, they’re there for him.”

James Hillier, also riding a BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha for the Northern Ireland team, is another leading contender along with Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Yamaha.

The opening 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT also takes place today, when 12-time winners Ben and Tom Birchall are the hot favourites.

The Mansfield brothers unofficially broke their 2022 lap record in practice on Thursday with a speed of 119.414mph, raising hopes of a first 120mph lap in the class on the 100th anniversary of Sidecar racing at the TT.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the RST Superbike TT over six laps tomorrow (2.40pm), when Dunlop – buoyed by his unofficial 135.531mph lap yesterday on the Hawk Racing Honda – is gunning for his first win in the blue riband class since 2018.

Hickman and Harrison will be out to stop him, while rising star Todd will have his sights set on challenging for the rostrum.

Today, the first Supersport TT is at 11.45am over four laps, with the opening three-lap Sidecar TT due at 2.15pm.