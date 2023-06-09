Michael Dunlop fails to net Isle of Man TT Supertwin double after retirement

Peter Hickman (PHR Yamaha) celebrates winning the second Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT, his 12th TT victory with runner-up Pierre-Yves Bian and third-placed Josh Brookes

Favourite Michael Dunlop’s chances of winning the second Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT yesterday for a double on his Paton were thwarted on the first lap.

Dunlop was a comfortable winner of the opening race on Tuesday but was out of luck on the Italian machine, slowing at the 32nd Milestone on the Mountain after pulling a gap of 5.2 seconds over the Republic of Ireland’s Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton) by Ramsey hairpin.

His retirement means Dunlop cannot break his uncle Joey’s record of 26 TT wins until next year, although he does have an opportunity to match the tally in today’s Milwaukee Senior race.

Browne, who clinched a maiden TT podium and the first rostrum for the Dungannon team in the first race after sealing the runner-up spot, took over after Dunlop’s demise.

The 32-year-old appeared to be on course for a dream win and had a healthy cushion of 16.5 seconds over Peter Hickman (PHR Performance Yamaha) at Ramsey on lap two.

However, his Paton machine encountered clutch problems on the Mountain, and his race was over when he reached The Nook at the end of the lap.

“It’s just a disaster and the clutch went coming off the Mountain and that was it,” said a gutted Browne.

The duo’s misfortune left Hickman with a commanding advantage going onto the last lap, and he brought the Yamaha R7 home for his third win of the week by 47.78 seconds from French rider Pierre-Yves Bian.

Josh Brookes, who lost some 30 seconds during his pit stop, set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap at 120.939mph to close the deficit to Bian, but he missed out on the runner-up spot by two seconds.

Hickman, who claimed victory in last year’s Supertwin race on a Paton, beamed: “I’m super happy, and obviously we don’t have the speed of the Patons at the minute but the little Yamaha R7 is so underdeveloped.

“It’s actually working really well – the chassis is awesome. We just need a bit of time to get that thing going.

“I just wanted to make sure the bike got to the end, and I was short-shifting every lap. The boys worked all day yesterday on this bike to find a couple more horsepower, which they did do – they found three in the end – so it’s awesome.”

Bian, a Supertwin winner at the North West 200 last year, said he was ‘super proud’.

“It’s crazy and I’m super proud for my family, my team and my sponsors and to be on the podium with my manager Peter is amazing – it’s a dream.”

Brookes was left to rue a mishap with the Dafabet Kawasaki in the pits, which ultimately cost him second-place.

“In the rush to try and do things quickly, I must’ve hit the wrong button and the bike was just a blank screen and no power,” he said.

“Then when I pressed the button, apparently it takes a multiple amount of seconds before it shows any lights.

“When you press it two or three times, you don’t know where you are or whether it’s on or off, so it was a bit of a disaster in the pits unfortunately.”

Jamie Coward, third in Race One, was a retirement on the first lap on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Kawasaki.

Italy’s Stefano Bonetti (Team ILR Paton) finished fourth ahead of Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Kawasaki).

Barry Furber (DC Auto Repairs Yamaha) rounded out the top six.

Yesterday’s race was flagged away by Angel Torras Martinez, the brother of 46-year-old Spaniard Raul Torras Martinez, who passed away following a crash in Tuesday’s race.