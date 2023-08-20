Michael Dunlop has the need for speed after setting early pace at Manx GP

Rapid run: Michael Dunlop was the pacesetter after the first practice session at the Manx Grand Prix

Michael Dunlop put down an early marker as the Northern Ireland rider came flying out of the traps to lead the first practice session at the centenary Manx Grand Prix.

Dunlop clocked 121.877mph on his opening lap on the Team Classic Suzuki 750 SRAD machine, which he was due to ride in the Classic Superbike race for the first time last year until mechanical issues forced him to switch to the team’s 1100cc Suzuki instead.

The 25-time Isle of Man TT winner upped his pace to almost 124mph later in the afternoon following a delay of around one hour due to a red flag stoppage.

An incident was reported at Ballagarey on the Mountain Course, but no further details were provided.

Once qualifying got back under way, Dunlop lapped at 123.984mph from a standing start to record the fastest lap overall.

Aussie David Johnson, who won the race in 2019, was second-fastest overall on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750.

Johnson managed three laps, setting his best speed on his flying lap at 122.02mph, which was almost 18 seconds down on Dunlop.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison made a promising debut on the Oxford Racing Ducati 916 as he slotted into third, completing two standing start laps – the fastest of which was 121.445mph.

Harrison – who will ride for a new team in 2024 after confirming his departure from DAO Racing Kawasaki at the end of this season – says there is lots more to come from the Italian twin.

“The front feels a bit under-sprung, but it’s the first time the bike has been out around here and the first time I’ve been on it here,” explained Harrison.

“But straight out of the box, I was quite happy, though we’ve a big gearing change to make because I was only using five gears; I was struggling to get sixth, so we’ll make those changes for tomorrow and have another go.

“The Ducati picks up from nothing and just grunts away, so corner exit is definitely stronger but top speed, I’m not quite sure how it is, but the gearing to be fair is not very well set at the minute, so there’s definitely more to be had there.”

Derek Sheils, who is back at the event for the first time since 2019, was sixth-quickest at 120.32mph behind Greenall Racing Kawasaki team-mate and last year’s winner Rob Hodson (121.137mph).

Nathan Harrison was seventh on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45, which he is riding in place of Lee Johnston as the Fermanagh man continues to work his way back to full fitness following a life-threatening crash at the North West 200.

Morecambe’s John McGuinness led the way in the Senior Classic qualifying session on the Winfield Paton at 108.472mph from Dominic Herbertson and Harrison, who has taken over injury-hit Jamie Coward’s ride on the Craven Norton.

Mike Brown from Cork, a podium finisher last year, was fourth on the Peter Grantham Lodge Norton (103.221mph).

Tobermore’s Adam McLean stopped at Parliament Square on the Flitwick Motorcycles 500 Royal Enfield.

McLean is competing on the Mountain Course for the first time since 2018 and will also ride a 250cc Yamaha in Friday’s Lightweight race for the Laylaw Racing team.

Ian Lougher (Laylaw Racing 250 Yamaha) led the Lightweight class with a speed of 112.563mph.

Practice is scheduled to continue on Monday evening, with roads closed from 6pm.