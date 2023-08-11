Michael Dunlop joins Suzuki for Manx challenge

Motorcycling

Michael Dunlop is gunning for a fourth victory in the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix this month following confirmation he will ride for Team Classic Suzuki once again.

The 34-year-old has a long-standing association with Steve Wheatman’s team and will try again on the GSX-R750 SRAD machine he rode for the first time at the event last August, when a lack of qualifying time forced a switch to the team’s 1100cc Suzuki XR69 instead.

Dunlop then suffered more misfortune after retiring from the race at the end of lap two.

His last win in the race was in 2016, although Dunlop was leading in 2019 when he broke down on the final lap at Hillberry with victory within his grasp.

Dunlop, now the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 25 wins, will also compete in the Lightweight race on a 250cc Honda.

The event is marking its centenary this year and Dunlop, who won the Newcomers C race on his debut in 2006, will participate in a special ‘Made at the Manx Grand Prix’ parade lap along with countrymen Phillip McCallen and Brian Reid.

Practice is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 20, with five races taking place from Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28.