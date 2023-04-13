Michael Dunlop late entry for Cookstown 100

Ten-time winner Michael Dunlop is set to return to the CDE Cookstown 100 for the first time since 2018 next weekend after he was confirmed as a late entry for the national road race in Co Tyrone.

The Ballymoney man holds the outright lap record around the 2.1-mile Orritor course, which he set in 2013 on a Honda.

Dunlop has switched back to Honda machinery for the Superbike races this season for the first time in a decade, teaming up once more with Stuart and Steve Hicken of Hawk Racing.

He is due to give the machine its roads debut at Cookstown and is also entered in the Supersport class on his own MD Racing Yamaha.

On his last appearance in 2018, the 34-year-old was a winner in the invitational Supersport race and finished as the runner-up in the Superbike race on the Tyco BMW behind Derek Sheils.

Dunlop is building towards next month’s North West 200 before he stakes his claim for more silverware at the Isle of Man TT, where he claimed a double in the Supersport races in 2022 for his 20th and 21st wins.