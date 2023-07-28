Michael Dunlop makes Armoy statement with Supersport joy and Race of Legends pole

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) en route to victory in the opening Supersport race from Davey Todd and Dean Harrison at Armoy Road Races

The fans and cows look on as Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) leaps Lagge Jumps

Michael Dunlop threw down the gauntlet after making a record-breaking return to the Armoy Road Races yesterday.

The Ballymoney man shattered the lap record on his way to victory in the opening Supersport race after claiming pole in three classes.

Dunlop also set a new Superbike qualifying lap record at over 107mph on his Hawk Racing Honda to put down a marker as he bids for a 10th win in today’s blue riband ‘Race of Legends’.

The 34-year-old, who pulled out of his home meeting in Co Antrim last year due to a dispute with the organisers, announced his return in some style.

Starting from pole in the opening Supersport race, he hit the front on the first lap after last year’s winner Davey Todd had initially grabbed the lead on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Dunlop opened a slight gap of half a second after the opening lap and gradually pulled away from Todd as he set a hot pace on his MD Racing Yamaha.

He established a new lap record for the class on the fifth lap of 105.179mph, surpassing his late brother William’s previous mark of 104.290mph from 2015.

Dunlop won by 2.6s from Englishman Todd, who was clear of Dean Harrison in third on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

The top three were all under the previous lap record in the race, which was delayed slightly after a sharp rain shower.

Mike Browne finished fourth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW after a duel with Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha), with Dominic Herbertson completing the top six (Cowton Racing Kawasaki).

Clerk of the Course William Munnis, who is at the helm for the first time this year, said the Armoy Club had worked hard behind the scenes to heal the rift with Dunlop.

“Michael was riding absolutely fabulous and it’s brilliant to have him back here,” he said.

“It’s important to have him and we really worked hard to get Michael here.

“We have a fantastic line-up of riders for a national meeting with the likes of Davey Todd and Dean Harrison, so it was just a pity that Jamie Coward missed out because he would have been a frontrunner as well.

“The message for Saturday is get here early because it’s going to be a real showdown between you know who!”

Munnis and his team ran a slick show yesterday, rattling through every practice session by 4.30pm and wrapping up the first two races before 5.55pm.

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed won the Lightweight Supersport race on his M&D Racing Kawasaki while Herbertson was victorious in the concurrently run Post Classic Twinshock race on a Davies Yamaha TX500.

In a pulsating Superbike practice session earlier, 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop set the fastest ever qualifying lap at 107.368mph — his quickest ever at Armoy.

That gave him the top spot by 0.352s from the Republic of Ireland’s Derek Sheils, who also recorded his best speed at the three-mile course of 106.994mph on the Roadhouse Macau BMW S1000RR.

Todd was third fastest on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda at 106.618mph.

The 27-year-old won the ‘Race of Legends’ for the first time in 2022 and is the outright lap record holder at 108.543mph.

Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) was fourth fastest ahead of fellow BMW rider Phil Crowe and Ulsterman Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha R1).

Dunlop secured pole in the Supersport class with a speed of 104.759mph, which was also the fastest ever Supersport qualifying lap and an unofficial lap record.

Browne was second at 102.761mph, 1.7s back, with Todd in third after a lap at 102.590mph.

Dunlop also led the way in the Supertwin class after being granted permission to ride Coward’s KTS Racing Kawasaki.

Coward was injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday, ruling him out of the Armoy event.

Roads close this morning for the main race programme from 9am and will reopen no later than 7.30pm.