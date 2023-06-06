Michael Dunlop makes it a treble at Isle of Man TT with Supertwin victory

Michael Dunlop with his team at the Isle of Man TT

Wednesday’s second Monster Energy Supersport race offers Michael Dunlop another golden opportunity to close in on his uncle Joey’s record tally of 26 Isle of Man TT wins.

Dunlop won Saturday’s opener on his MD Racing Yamaha by 12 seconds from Peter Hickman and set the fastest lap of the race at 129.136mph, claiming his 10th success in the class and his third consecutive Supersport victory after a double in 2022.

He wrapped up a treble on Tuesday evening for his 24th success after winning the first Supertwin race, becoming the second most successful TT rider ever.

The 34-year-old’s chief opposition is likely to come from Hickman (Trooper Triumph by PHR), who also lapped at 129mph on the fourth and final lap on Saturday to pip Dean Harrison to the runner-up spot.

Hickman, though, admits that getting one over on Dunlop in the class will be a tall order.

“Michael is absolutely on a roll at the minute and he’s riding absolutely fantastic, which is great to see,” he said.

“Whether I can beat him or not on the 600, I’m not entirely sure.”

Harrison, meanwhile, will be eager to make amends on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha after losing second place in the first race in the closing stages.

Other leading contenders include Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider Davey Todd, fifth on Saturday, and Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, who rode a fantastic race to clinch fourth on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Yamaha.

James Hillier on the OMG Yamaha and Paul Jordan from Magherafelt (PreZ Racing Yamaha) will be targeting the top six, while Mike Browne – who missed the first race after blowing an engine on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha on the solo warm-up lap – could be a surprise package.

The second Monster Energy Supersport TT is scheduled Wednesday for 11:45am over four laps with the second Sidecar race at 2:15pm (three laps).