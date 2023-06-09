Michael Dunlop must wait to level Uncle Joey’s record as Peter Hickman wins twice

Peter Hickman won twice round the mountain circuit on Friday

There was joy for Peter Hickman and frustration for Michael Dunlop at the Isle of Man TT on Friday.

Hickman won both the Superstock and the Supertwin races round the mountain course, blocking Dunlop from equalling his uncle Joey’s record of 26 TT wins.

In the Superstock, Hickman shattered the course lap record on his FHO Racing BMW lapping at 136.358mph on his final circuit.

Hickman won by 17.1 seconds from Michael Dunlop, whose last lap of 134.73 was also inside the previous class lap record.

Hickman also won the Supertwins in style, with Pierre Yves Bian second and Josh Brookes third.

Michael Dunlop retired with Mechanical problems on the opening lap. He was leading by five seconds at the time.

He will have another chance to level the record in Saturday’s senior race.