Michael Dunlop on the verge of surpassing uncle Joey’s TT wins record after ‘perfect’ 25th win

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the Second Supersport TT and setting the first ever 130mph lap on a 600cc machine at the Isle of Man TT

Relentless Michael Dunlop tore up the record books again at the Isle of Man TT to record the first 130mph lap on a Supersport machine as he wrapped up a 25th victory.

It was Dunlop’s fourth win at the 2023 event, the third time he has won four races in a week at the TT after achieving the feat in 2013 and 2014.

The 34-year-old was also celebrating his 11th win in the Supersport class and his fourth success in a row on 600cc machinery around the Mountain Course.

He produced an awe-inspiring final lap to fend off the hard-charging Peter Hickman, smashing his own 2022 lap record with a new benchmark of 130.403mph on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Hickman, riding his Trooper Triumph, was 9.6s down after four laps. The English rider also broke the 130mph barrier, lapping at 130.219mph.

Dunlop also blitzed the race record by 31.8s, completing the 150.19-mile race in a time of 1h 10m 50.234s.

He could now equal his uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 TT wins on Friday, when he competes in the second Superstock (11.45am) and Supertwin (2.00pm) races.

Dunlop will also be in action in Saturday’s six-lap Senior TT as he targets a big bike double after his sensational Superbike triumph on Sunday.

“I had a comfortable lead and I knew because the Triumph has more power I would have to ride the wee Yamaha to its full ability,” said Dunlop, who was over 11 seconds clear of Hickman after the first two laps.

“But the boys put a fantastic bike below me and I knew we would do a ‘130’.

"I could see the time moving about a bit so I said ‘we’ll push on here for the craic’.

“I was trying to monitor it and I just upped the game. The wee bike’s sweet so I can’t thank the lads enough.

“The wee bike went mint and the bike hasn’t changed in years.

“The track is perfect, the crowd’s perfect and everything today has been perfect. It’s probably the best conditions at the TT there’s ever been and the weather has been fantastic, the roads are fantastic and the organisers are running a fantastic event at the moment.”

Hickman cut Dunlop’s advantage to eight seconds at the end of the third lap and had reduced the gap further to 7.6s at Glen Helen on the final circuit.

However, the Ballymoney rider had more left in the tank and upped the ante with a scorching final lap to break Hickman’s resistance.

“It was absolutely brilliant and massive thanks to the team,” Hickman said.

“One-thirty on a 600 was one of the targets for this year and to finally do it, regardless of not winning the race, is still absolutely epic.

“Michael has been on point all week, it’s great to see and I’m really, really happy with it and all he is doing is motivating me even more.

“I want the competition and I don’t want to be able to win easily — that’s not the point and it’s just a hollow victory if it’s like that.”

Dean Harrison, third in the first Supersport, Superbike and Superstock races, filled the final rostrum place again on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, almost 25 seconds behind Hickman.

Fourth went to Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) with the top six rounded out by Jamie Coward (KTS/Steadplan Yamaha) and James Hind (Bass Tyre Services Yamaha).

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt was seventh on the PreZ Racing Yamaha with Cork’s Mike Browne in 12th for John Burrows’ team after running into an issue with his Yamaha.

Banbridge rider Shaun Anderson was 13th behind Browne on the Kibosh Honda.

Earlier, Mansfield brothers Ben and Tom Birchall wrapped up a dominant 14th Sidecar victory and raised the lap record to 120.645mph after setting the first 120mph Sidecar lap in Saturday’s opening race.

They won by nine seconds from Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who also broke the 120mph barrier.