Michael Dunlop out to equal uncle Joey’s Isle of Man TT record in Senior Race

Joey Dunlop on his way to his final TT win back in 2000

Michael Dunlop will be coming out with all guns blazing today in a bid to seize his final chance of equalling his uncle Joey’s Isle of Man TT record this year in the illustrious Senior race.

The Ballymoney man has won four races this week to move onto 25 wins, surpassing John McGuinness’ tally of 23 and standing alone as the second most successful TT racer ever.

He was out of luck yesterday, with Dunlop breaking down while leading the second Supertwin race on the MD Racing Paton, while chief rival Peter Hickman prevailed in the final Superstock race.

Hickman upped the outright lap record to a searing 136.358mph on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW on his Superstock machine to underline his status as the fastest TT rider ever.

However, Dunlop managed 135.531mph on his Hawk Racing Honda in final qualifying and said he had more left in the tank.

The 34-year-old rose to the occasion to win the RST Superbike race last Sunday, beating Hickman by 8.2s after 226 miles of racing around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

The stage is now set for a hotly anticipated six-lap Senior TT showdown between the duo today (12.15pm) when a victory for Dunlop in the biggest race of the TT would be a fitting way to match Joey’s record, which has stood for 23 years.

He has been going about his business with a steely determination this week and will be highly motivated to end the TT fortnight on the highest of highs.

Victory today would also give Dunlop a fifth win in a week, a feat that has only been achieved once before when Ian Hutchinson clinched a famous five-timer in 2010.

Dunlop hasn’t said much about the prospect of equalling or surpassing his uncle’s record, preferring instead to do his talking on the track, but in an interview to mark the 10th anniversary of Joey’s tragic passing in 2010, he provided some insight into what it means to bear the legendary Dunlop name.

“I didn’t know much about Joey as a person because I was so young, but everyone knows what he achieved,” he said at the time.

“My Dad (Robert) always wanted to keep winning and making sure that the Dunlop name was at the top after Joey was killed and I’m the same.

“Joey’s still remembered for everything he did, but I don’t think he did all the work himself: my dad helped make the Dunlop name what it is as well.

“They were the best at what they did and it doesn’t matter how much time passes, they will always be remembered for what they did.

“The stories are passed down through generations and the legacy lives on.”

Dunlop will rely on the Hawk Racing Honda that he powered to his first Superbike success at the TT in five years last weekend as he gears up for the big finale.

Hickman, though, hinted that he might consider riding his Superstock machine after setting such a scorching pace yesterday.

The Louth man’s team has been trying to cure handling issues with his BMW Superbike and Hickman admitted he had a ‘decision to make’ after his 136mph Superstock lap.

“We’re going to have to at least consider it aren’t we?” he said.

“The Superbike has been upside down, inside out — you name it, we’ve tried it.

“This morning we had a new engine, new wiring loom, new ECU, different spring in the rear, different ride height — you name it and it got changed.

“We had brakes on the Superbike this morning, which is a nice thing but it’s still just really aggressive over a lot of the jumps. It just makes it harder to ride,” he added.

“We’ll have a decision to make later and we’ll go from there.”

Outside of Dunlop and Hickman, only Bradford’s Dean Harrison appears to have any chance of forcing his way into contention.

The DAO Racing Kawasaki rider won the Senior race for the first time in 2019 and was just under 10 seconds down on runner-up Hickman in the RST Superbike race.

Milenco by Padgett’s Honda riders Davey Todd and Conor Cummins have been struggling with illness, but Manxman Cummins had a respectable ride to fourth in the Superstock race yesterday and will be aiming to finish with a flourish.

OMG Yamaha’s James Hillier, Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda, Josh Brookes (Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW) and John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) are likely to fight it out in the top six.