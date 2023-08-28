Michael Dunlop pleased to end Manx Grand Prix on high by claiming Classic Superbike win

Michael Dunlop on his way to Classic Superbike success at the Manx Grand Prix

Race favourite Michael Dunlop rose to the occasion for yet another victory on the TT course at the centenary Manx Grand Prix with a dominant win in the showpiece RST Classic Superbike race on Monday night.

It was his fourth victory in the race and his first on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD machine.

“The bike wasn’t working that well and we struggled a lot,” said Dunlop.

“I was just cruising on that last lap and I was going to pull in after the first lap, but the boy who owns the bike has been good to me, so I kept going.

“Thanks to the boys, I don’t think the hard work paid off but I rode hard to bring it home.”

Dunlop marked himself out as the man to beat in qualifying and, although it was England’s Dean Harrison who led on his Key Racing Ducati 916 on the first lap, the Ulster rider soon began to turn up the heat.

Harrison held a slender lead of half-a-second at the end of the first lap in the final race of the festival, which was delayed from an initial start time of 2:15pm to 6:40pm to allow conditions on the course to improve after rain overnight.

After their compulsory pit-stops, Dunlop put his head down and had taken a narrow lead of a tenth-of-a-second at Glen Helen.

He extended his advantage to almost 12 seconds by Ballaugh Bridge, but there was bad luck for Harrison, who was forced out of the race with a reported blown engine.

That left Dunlop in total control by some 34 seconds from Australian David Johnson (Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki), but the 25-time TT winner kept pushing and set a new lap record for the class at 126.681mph on his third and last lap.

Dunlop’s winning margin was 43.692s over Johnson, who narrowly held off Rob Hodson (Greenall Kawasaki) for the runner-up spot by only two seconds.

Irishman Brian McCormack (Greenall Kawasaki) was fourth ahead of Manx prospect Nathan Harrison (Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45).

Craig Neve completed the top six on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was seventh on the Mistral Kawasaki ahead of Derek Sheils (Greenall Racing Kawasaki), while Shaun Anderson from Banbridge was ninth on the Wiz Racing Norton.

In the earlier Mylchreests Senior race, cut to three laps from four, Manx rider Joe Yeardsley marked a dream debut with a victory and 122.051mph lap record on his 600 Yamaha.

Yeardsley beat another Manxman, Marcus Simpson, by 9.5 seconds. It was the first time newcomers have finished first and second in the Senior race since 2012.

Daniel Ingham was third, 36 seconds down on Simpson.

Meanwhile, Glenn Irwin clinched a double at Cadwell Park to reduce his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell’s lead in the British Superbike Championship to 14.5 points.

Irwin won Saturday’s Sprint race and overhauled Kyle Ryde on the final lap of race two yesterday for a battling win from the third row.

However, he was denied a first hat-trick of the season by Bridewell, who fought back to win the final race of the Bank Holiday meeting after twice finishing fifth.

In a thrilling climax, Bridewell squeezed past Irwin and held off a determined charge by the Northern Ireland rider to win by just under six hundredths of a second, with Leon Haslam third (ROKiT BMW).

“To reduce the deficit from 34 points to 14 in two rounds is more than I can ask,” Irwin said.

“I’ve never had a podium here so hats off to the entire team.”

Alastair Seeley finished third in the National Superstock 1000 race.

Round nine takes place at Oulton Park in Cheshire from September 15-17.