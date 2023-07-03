Michael Dunlop set to make first outing since Isle of Man TT at Southern 100

Three-time Southern 100 Solo champion Michael Dunlop will return to action for the first time since the Isle of Man TT at the Billown road race next week.

The 34-year-old won the title for the first time in 2011 and followed up with another win in the blue riband race at the 4.25-mile course near Castletown the following year.

Dunlop last won the headline race in 2016 and must have his best chance in some time of claiming a fourth title at this year’s four-day event, which begins next Monday with opening practice.

The Ballymoney man was in imperious form at the TT last month, where Dunlop returned to the top step in the premier Superbike class on the Hawk Racing Honda.

He also recorded his fastest ever laps around the 37.73-mile Mountain course at over 135mph.

Now the second most successful TT racer ever with 25 victories, he requires one more win to draw level with his uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 triumphs.

Dunlop – in resurgent form in 2023 – claimed a win in the Supersport class at the Southern 100 last summer on his MD Racing Yamaha, but English rivals Davey Todd and Dean Harrison enjoyed the lion’s share of success.

Todd won the Solo Championship crown for the first time on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda and will again line up on Clive Padgett’s Superbike to defend his title.

Bradford man Harrison is also a former three-time Solo champion, winning the prestigious race three years running from 2017 to 2019.

Harrison will ride the DAO Kawasaki Superbike and is also among the favourites in the Supersport races on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, when Todd and Dunlop – a double Supersport TT winner last month – provide fierce opposition.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward will be aiming to ruffle the feathers of the big three after impressing at the TT.

Coward will ride the KTS by Steadplan Racing Honda and will also be in action on Stanley Stewart’s Yamaha R6 and the KTS Racing Kawasaki Supertwin.

Cork man Mike Browne is another standout name on the entry list for Northern Ireland’s Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

Browne will ride a BMW M1000RR Superbike and a 600cc Yamaha as he targets the podium, while Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan will ride the PreZ Racing Yamahas and Kawasaki Supertwin machines.

Dominic Herbertson (Dafabet Racing) and Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) add further depth to a strong field, and veteran Ian Lougher – a former five-time Solo champion – will ride a Paton Supertwin as he returns to Billown.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney and Manx prospect Nathan Harrison – both injured in separate crashes at the North West 200 in May – are poised to make their comebacks next week.

Practice takes place on Monday from 6.05pm with the first two races scheduled for Tuesday evening after final qualifying.

Four races will be run next Wednesday before the event concludes with Championship Day on Thursday, with five races in the morning before the headline Solo and Sidecar Championship races form part of a four-race afternoon programme.