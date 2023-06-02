Michael Dunlop sets new lap record at Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop at Keppel Gate on the Hawk Racing Honda during Superbike Qualifying.

Michael Dunlop lit up the Isle of Man TT as he recorded the fastest ever lap around the Mountain Course at over 135mph.

The Ballymoney man threw down the gauntlet to reigning Superbike and Senior TT king Peter Hickman, producing a blistering lap at 135.531mph for an unofficial lap record (16m 42.189s).

Hickman’s best is 135.452mph set during the 2018 Senior race, but the Louth man recorded his second fastest ever lap at the TT yesterday at 134.91mph on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, 4.612s down on Dunlop’s sizzler.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison also threw his hat into the ring ahead of tomorrow’s six-lap RST Superbike TT (14:40) as the 2019 Senior winner clocked 134.216mph.

Dunlop, though, lifted the bar to new heights on the final day of qualifying, setting his quickest ever TT laps, including a standing start effort of 134.270mph.

The 34-year-old’s previous best was 133.962mph, which he set on his way to victory in the Senior race on the Hawk BMW S1000RR in 2016.

He also clocked a new unofficial Supertwin lap record at 123.474mph on the MD Racing Paton for good measure in glorious sunshine on the island.

Davey Todd was fourth fastest on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike (132.194mph), with Josh Brookes on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW (131.098mph) and 51-year-old Honda Racing UK rider John McGuinness (131.003mph) completing the top six.

Shaun Anderson from Banbridge was 12th on the Team Classic Suzuki at 128.331mph.

Dunlop also ended qualifying on top in the Supersport session on his MD Racing Yamaha, lapping at 127.51mph from a standing start.

He was 2.459s ahead of Harrison on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha in second, who did 127.216mph, with Todd slotting into third with a lap of 125.715mph, also from a standing start.

Mike Browne impressed again on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha, lapping at 125.049mph to set the fourth fastest time yesterday.

Hickman was fifth on the Trooper Triumph by PHR machine (124.842mph). He narrowly made it back to the grandstand in time for a lap on his Supersport machine after breaking down on his Yamaha Supertwin at Greeba.

The 36-year-old has not officially qualified for the Supertwin races but could possibly be granted special dispensation to compete in the class by the organisers.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward was second fastest in the Supertwin class behind Dunlop, 21.75s down, after lapping at 121.08mph on the KTS/Steadplan Kawasaki.

Browne caught the eye again in third on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton (119.522mph).