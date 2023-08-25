Michael Dunlop sets the pace in Manx Grand Prix qualifying as rain wreaks havoc with schedule

Michael Dunlop is eyeing up Lightweight success at the Manx Grand Prix

A packed three-race programme is planned at the centenary Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man on Saturday after rain wiped out Friday’s schedule.

The Sure Lightweight race and final qualifying session were cancelled because of deteriorating weather, with the final Classic Superbike practice session red-flagged on the first lap after reports of wet roads.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson opted to abandon Friday’s plans to minimise disruption to the public, with further rain showers also anticipated.

The Lightweight race over three laps is now scheduled for 6pm this evening. Michael Dunlop is the pre-race favourite on his 250cc Honda after topping the qualifying leaderboard at 116.553mph.

The 25-time TT winner was only a fraction faster than veteran Ian Lougher on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha, who also lapped at 116mph.

Last year’s race winner Mike Browne — also riding a LayLaw Yamaha TZ250 as part of a three-man line-up for the Republic of Ireland team with Ulsterman Adam McLean — will start the race after struggling to complete a lap in qualifying due to an ignition problem.

James Hind, who was leading in 2022 until he was forced out on the final lap, has withdrawn following the death of his friend, Gary Vines from Colchester, who crashed in last Sunday’s opening qualifying session at Ballagarey.

England’s John McGuinness is bidding for a fourth win in the Classic Senior race this afternoon (12.45pm) on Roger Winfield’s Paton. McGuinness set the pace in qualifying at 110mph but faces stiff opposition from Dean Harrison (Craven Manx Norton) and Cork rider Browne (Peter Grantham Lodge Norton).

In the Junior MGP race (2.45pm), Manx rider Joe Yeardsley — a newcomer — put down a marker in qualifying with a speed of 117.737mph on the Team ILR Paton.

However, fellow newcomer and Manxman Marcus Simpson (650 Kawasaki) plus Daniel Ingham (Aprilia 660) and Spain’s Victor Lopez (Team ILR Paton) also hold strong claims in the four-lap race.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s Glenn Irwin will be eager to cut the deficit to his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate and British Superbike title pacesetter Tommy Bridewell at Cadwell Park this weekend.

Irwin trails the Wiltshire man by 26.5 points with four rounds to go.

Practice gets under way at the Bank Holiday meeting on Saturday, with the Sprint race at 5pm on Sunday and Monday’s 18-lap races scheduled for 1.15pm and 4.15pm respectively.

Irwin said: “I know Cadwell Park really well as I’ve done a lot of testing there over the years when I rode for Honda and it’s a round I always look forward to.

“I had pole position there in 2021 and led the race but was riding injured so couldn’t wrap the victory up.

“This year with the Ducati, it’s a challenge I’m particularly relishing as I know how good Tommy has been in recent years on the older-spec bike.

“We know the 2023 bike will work well and after the disappointment of Thruxton, it’s vitally important we get back to being competitive and for me to keep chipping away at the lead and keep the pressure on Tommy.”

Australian Jason O’Halloran will be looking to build on his dominant treble in the previous round at Thruxton, which lifted the McAMS Yamaha rider to third in the standings, 24 points behind Irwin.

Alastair Seeley will be in action in the National Superstock 1000 class on the SYNETIQ BMW. The 15-lap race takes place on Monday at 2.15pm.