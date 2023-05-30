Michael Dunlop shows rivals he’s the quickest in four classes at the Isle of Man TT

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop put down an early marker yesterday as practice for the 2023 Isle of Man TT got underway, with the 21-times winner setting the pace in four classes.

Dunlop posted the quickest lap of day one in the Superbike session at 131.782mph on his Hawk Racing Honda, which was 0.850s quicker than Bradford rider Dean Harrison’s 131.674mph effort on the DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Warm weather and bright sunshine created the perfect conditions for fast laps and this was reflected in the speeds, with outright lap record holder Peter Hickman also over the 131mph mark on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, slotting into third on the Superbike times with a lap of 131.254mph.

Peter Hickman with his Trooper Beer Triumph team

Hickman was fastest through the speed trap at Sulby, breaking the timing beam at 200.442mph, with Dunlop recorded at 193.562mph on his Honda Fireblade.

John McGuinness, the TT’s third most successful rider ever with 23 victories, was fourth quickest on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade in the Superbike class at 129.398mph.

Dunlop, who could take over from McGuinness as the most successful living TT racer this year, made his intentions clear from the off yesterday, with the 34-year-old dipping under his Supertwin lap record with a scorching standing start speed of 122.907mph on his MD Racing Paton.

His loyal sponsor Gary Ryan said the Ulsterman’s early speed had taken even him by surprise.

“I didn’t expect that but it’s a long week. With the weather forecast this week there will be plenty of laps and he’ll be sore come Friday,” he said.

“Fair play to the organisers because the way things are going today we could be getting about nine laps in.”

Dean Harrison during Monday's qualifying session

Dunlop, who won both Supersport races last year to move onto 21 TT victories, led the times on his MD Racing Yamaha in the class at 127.019mph, 1.727s faster than England’s Hickman, who clocked 126.814mph on the Trooper Triumph.

Harrison, riding for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing, was third with a lap of 125.494mph followed by double North West 200 Supersport winner Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, who did 124.604mph.

In the Superstock class, Dunlop was again at the summit on his MD Racing Honda, setting the early benchmark for the class around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course at 130.426mph.

Australian rider Josh Brookes, back at the TT for the first time since 2018, was second quickest on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW at 126.404mph.

Practice and the first qualifying sessions were held during the morning and afternoon yesterday in a change from previous years.