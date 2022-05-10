Michael Dunlop starts North West on the back foot but feels in good place

Michael Dunlop’s strong bond with Stuart and Steve Hicken was the decisive factor in his decision to return to the Hawk Racing fold to ride a Suzuki in the Superbike races at the North West 200.

The Ballymoney man will undertake his first laps on the GSX-R1000RR machine as practice commences on the North Coast today, with roads closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

Dunlop had been due to ride a Ducati Panigale for Paul Bird’s British Superbike team at the North West and Isle of Man TT this year, but the 33-year-old dramatically announced that he had walked away from the deal in a shock development at the launch of the TT last month.

That left five-time NW200 winner Dunlop in a race against time to secure an alternative machine ahead of the first major road race in almost three years.

And just as they did before when Dunlop ditched the Milwaukee Yamaha Superbike he was due to ride at the TT in 2015, the Hawk Racing team have come to his aid once again.

They have enjoyed a highly successful relationship together, with Dunlop winning the feature NW200 Superbike race on a Hawk BMW in 2014 before going on to clinch a Superbike and Senior TT double weeks later.

He repeated the feat with another TT double in the premier class on BMW machinery in 2016 before winning the 2017 Senior race on a Suzuki for the father and son-run Hawk squad.

Now, Dunlop will attempt to write another chapter in his enduring success story with the team, albeit his interrupted preparations have left him very much on the back foot.

After pulling the wraps off the Suzuki at the NW200 paddock in Portrush yesterday, Dunlop said: “It has been one of those situations where I have had to go back to someone I can trust.

“Stuart has always said to call him if I needed anything. I made the call and they have built this Suzuki for me.

“Steve and Stuart might not have the biggest budget in the world but they always give 100 per cent and that is all you can ask for.”

Dunlop’s longstanding sponsor Gary Ryan has helped fund the deal but the 19-time TT winner hopes to obtain further backing ahead of this weekend’s big races.

“I’ve had the support of Gary Ryan, the Black Dub and H&S to get this deal sorted but it would be good to have someone behind us for the race,” said Dunlop, who is the outright lap record holder at the event following a speed of 123.207mph set on the Hawk BMW in 2016.

“The last time I rode the Suzuki it was a brand new bike and the team has had four years to develop it since then.”

Dunlop admits the last-minute nature of his Superbike plan is far from ideal preparation for the major road races, but he is happy to be returning to a familiar environment on a bike that he has prior experience of.

“Obviously it’s not ideal to be making these decisions so close to the TT and on the eve of the North West 200, but after three years away it’s even more important to be with a team I know and work well with, and on a bike I’m familiar with,” he said.

“I can’t thank Stuart, Steve and the team enough for this. It’s not the first time they’ve dug me out of a hole, and they’ve moved heaven and earth to get the bike ready for me.”

Dunlop has maintained close links with the Hawk team since he last won at the TT on their machinery in 2017, taking part in one-off outings in the British championship last year following the cancellation of the North West and TT due to coronavirus restrictions.

Team principal Steve Hicken was already working towards the TT with Banbridge man Shaun Anderson, who joined Hawk Racing for 2022 in a dream move to contest the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.

“We’ve enjoyed a lot of success with Michael over the years and obviously these circumstances aren’t ideal, but we’ll do everything we can to give him the bike he needs,” said Hicken.

“He knows the team and he knows the bike. We had a couple of outings with Michael last year in the British championship which obviously helps, and before we made this arrangement with him we’d still been working away on our own TT preparations for Shaun [Anderson].

“Everyone else has had three years to prepare for this week but we have had just three days,” Hicken joked.

“It is just another one of those deals that happens between Hawk and Michael but if you win five TTs with someone there is respect, so let’s see what we can do now.”

Dunlop will also ride his own MD Racing Yamaha and Honda Fireblade machines in the Supersport and Superstock classes respectively, plus a Paton in the Supertwin race at the TT.