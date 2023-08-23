Michael Dunlop throws down the gauntlet at Manx Grand Prix by continuing to set the pace

Michael Dunlop continued his dominance at the Manx Grand Prix yesterday as the Ballymoney man set the pace in two classes.

A contingency qualifying session was run in the afternoon after Monday evening’s schedule was lost due to low cloud, but last night’s practice sessions were cancelled due to deteriorating weather on the Isle of Man.

Dunlop posted the fastest lap of the week so far in the Classic Superbike session at 125.69mph from a standing start on the Team Classic Suzuki 750.

Australia’s David Johnson was second fastest at 124.433mph on a Kawasaki ZXR750, with Dean Harrison third on the Key Racing Ducati 916 (124.256mph).

Dunlop, who won four races at the TT in June to become the second most successful rider at the event behind his legendary uncle Joey, also topped the Lightweight session.

Riding a 250cc Honda, he lapped at 115.946mph to lead veteran Ian Lougher (LayLaw Racing Yamaha) by over seven seconds.

Morecambe’s John McGuinness was the pacesetter in the Senior Classics on the Winfield 500 Paton, recording his best lap at 110.848mph.

The 23-time TT winner was ruled out of the race last year due to a machine problem during practice week.

McGuinness, who is bidding for a fourth win in the race on Saturday, said: “The bike is going okay but it just wouldn’t quite pull top gear, which is a little bit frustrating.

“That’s racing for you and we’ll make a few little tweaks.

“It felt like a decent enough lap and it’s in the ballpark, but I’ve done 113mph on it before.

“But it’s just not pushing that top gear and I’m 5mph down everywhere, but other than that it was joy because you can put the bike wherever you want it and it was sweet. We’re happy as a team.”

Dean Harrison, meanwhile, was 35.5s down on McGuinness’ time on the Craven Classic Racing Norton.

A further contingency qualifying session will be run this afternoon from 12.30pm, with evening practice also scheduled from 6.30pm.

Final qualifying takes place tomorrow before the Sure Lightweight race (2:40pm) kick-starts a five-race Bank Holiday weekend programme.