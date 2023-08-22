Michael Dunlop tops qualifying at Manx Grand Prix as session ended by red flag

Tuesday’s second qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man was abandoned following a red flag incident.

The stoppage occurred shortly after 7.30pm and the organisers announced soon afterwards that the rest of the schedule had been cancelled. No further details were provided.

Earlier, Michael Dunlop topped the leaderboard in the Classic Superbike qualifying session on the Team Classic Suzuki at 124.32mph.

Dunlop, who was also quickest in opening practice on Sunday at almost 124mph, only managed one lap after the 750cc SRAD machine developed an issue.

Monday evening’s schedule was cancelled due to mist on the mountain.

Dunlop said: “We were going to do two (laps) tonight but we’ve had an issue, again, but that’s the way it is really.”

Dean Harrison squeezed in two laps on the Oxford Racing Ducati 916 and was second quickest — three seconds down on Dunlop — after recording a best lap of 121.992mph.

Former winner David Johnson from Australia also did two laps and was third fastest on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 at 123.83mph, only 1.4s slower than Harrison.

The top six was completed by Rob Hodson (Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki) — who won the Classic Superbike race for the first time in 2022 — Dominic Herbertson (BHR Racing Kawasaki) and veteran Michael Rutter on the Bathams Racing Suzuki.

Brian McCormack from Tramore was seventh on the Greenhall Kawasaki with a lap at 121.72mph while Nathan Harrison, who is deputising for Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45, was eighth, completing three laps in total and recording his best at 120.822mph.

Johnston, who is not yet fit enough to resume racing after he was seriously injured in a crash at the North West 200, said: “I want for the guys to get a good result and I like Nathan as well, and I want him to get a good result for himself.

“He’s had a hard year and I want what’s best for both I think.”

Manxman Harrison was also injured at the North West and missed his ride alongside John McGuinness in the Honda Racing UK team at the TT in June as a result.

Michael Sweeney, another NW200 crash victim, completed his first lap of the week last night on his return to racing.

Qualifying continues on Wednesday with afternoon and evening sessions planned.