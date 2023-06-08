Michael Dunlop’s record dream under threat with Peter Hickman targeting Superstock double

Motorcycling

Michael Dunlop has his eyes set on history but will face stiff competition from the likes of Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman is gunning for a Superstock double at the Isle of Man TT today, which could thwart Michael Dunlop’s bid to set a new all-time record of wins before tomorrow’s Milwaukee Senior finale.

Dunlop is a red-hot favourite in the Supertwin race this afternoon, but first, he will face a stiffer challenge against Hickman in the second three-lap RL360 Superstock encounter.

The English rider was a cut above on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW on Tuesday, winning by 23 seconds.

Hickman was also on outright lap-record pace during the third lap on the M1000RR, but with such a comfortable advantage, he allowed his tempo to drop – although he still lapped at 134.331mph.

Dunlop was never quite able to land a blow, and the Ulster rider later said his MD Racing Honda wasn’t handling as he hoped.

The 34-year-old planned to make some changes to the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for today’s race, and Dunlop will hope he can give Hickman a run for his money.

“It (the Honda) was very nervous for some reason – that’s my fault, nobody else’s – it just felt quite hard work, but that’s the way it goes,” he admitted.

“That’s obviously feedback I need to give back to the lads, and we need to make a move.”

Hickman is seeking a fifth successive Superstock TT success, with a triumph today seeing him join Northern Ireland’s Phillip McCallen and Scottish great Steve Hislop on 11 victories.

And while he has been having handling problems with his Superbike machine, Hickman couldn’t be happier with his Superstock BMW.

He is clearly the man to beat today after the manner of his commanding success in Tuesday’s race.

“The bike was absolutely awesome, I hadn’t rode it since Wednesday and only did about four laps on it in practice because I was super happy with it,” Hickman enthused.

“So we parked it and concentrated on the Superbike because obviously, that’s what we’ve got problems with.”

Bradford’s Dean Harrison has finished third-place in all four races he has started and will be fired up to climb at least one step higher on the podium before the conclusion of the 2023 festival tomorrow.

However, following Tuesday’s race, the 34-year-old revealed that he was more concerned about achieving a positive result on his Superstock machine than in either the Supersport or Superbike events, and indeed he may have one eye on a strong showing in tomorrow’s Milwaukee Senior TT.

“I thought the ’stock bike was probably going to be the toughest race of the week because so many people are riding well at the minute,” he said.

“There’s quite a lot of lads out there with good ’stock bikes.”

Manx favourite Conor Cummins recorded his fastest-ever TT lap last year at 133.116mph on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superstock machine, finishing second behind Hickman.

The 37-year-old missed the first Supersport and Superbike races last weekend through illness, returning in the opening Superstock race on Tuesday where he finished seventh.

Still not fully recovered, he was forced to sit out Wednesday’s Supersport race, though he is set to try again today.

His team-mate, Davey Todd, will have designs on the podium after his fourth-place finish in the opener, while other leading contenders include James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) and Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda).