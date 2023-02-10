Motorcycle Union preparing ‘rescue package’ to prevent loss of NI road races

The North West 200 organisers have said they "have not given up the fight" over this year's races. — © Matt Mackey / PressEye

The Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre is to prepare a rescue package to prevent the loss of NI’s prime road racing events.

The move follows a motion to cancel all two-wheeled events in 2023 including the North West 200, Tandragee 100, Armoy and Cookstown 100 at an emergency MCUI meeting of its member clubs on Thursday night.

Motorcycle clubs from across Northern Ireland voted for the cancellation because of the hikes in public indemnity insurance.

“We cannot afford the premium hikes but nor can we afford to stop the events,” said MCUI chairman John Dillon.

“Members of the MCUI(UC) board and I are now urgently pursuing a series of options and sources including the launch of a crowd funding campaign.”

Insurance has risen from a cost of £170k in 2022 to £410k in 2023.

MCUI(UC) says clubs will be prepared to pay some of this increase through additional sponsorship and increased entry fees, but there is likely to remain a short fall of over £200k.

In addition, a capped £300k excess has been introduced, this along with the £200k shortfall means that the MCUI(UC) may need to raise up to £500k in the short time term.

However, the union said they are confident that with funds in place and through renegotiation with the insurers, it will be possible to lower this amount.

“If racing doesn’t take place in 2023, not only will it be nearly impossible to bring it back in 2024, we will also lose the new riders coming through the ranks,” Mr Dillon continued.

“There has been a groundswell of support from across all sections of the media and it is clear that we have the support of all race fans making the option of crowd funding a real option to save our sport.

“Additionally, it will become increasingly difficult for the MCUI(UC) to provide licences and insurance cover for existing riders to compete overseas because of revenue losses.”

He added: “Motorcycle racing, especially road racing, is unique on the island of Ireland.

“It is part of our culture and heritage and we’ve been racing on roads for over 100years. MCUI(UC) licence holders have always and continue to punch well above their weight and we are proud to have many world champions that come from Northern Ireland.

"These world champions, the likes of Joey Dunlop and more recently Johnathan Rea are ambassadors not only for our sport but for Northern Ireland as well.”

The organisers of the North West 200 noted that they also “will continue in efforts” to stage the popular north coast event from May 7-13 this year.

DUP MP Ian Paisley believes the initial statement from the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) announcing the cancellation of all races has “had a chilling effect” on the sport.

He called the release “premature” and “brand damaging”.

Following the union’s discussion on Thursday, they originally issued a statement, saying: “The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

“The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.

“We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security.”

Mr Paisley, who is also chair of the Motorcycle Group in Parliament, further detailed that he is in contact with domestic and international insurance companies to see if they can provide the required public liability cover for the North West 200 and Armoy races to take place this year.

He continued: “I’m saying that for standalone events there is a glimmer of hope… it is a very, very sad day for the sport.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist Party has called for an urgent intervention from all political parties to save racing in Northern Ireland.

The UUP’s Mike Nesbitt, who chairs the All-Party Group on Sport and Recreation, said this is an issue the Stormont Executive could and should address.

“I understand last year’s North West 200 pumped £17.4m into the local economy,” he said.

“Some 110,000 visited the races on the Saturday alone, nearly a quarter of visitors were from out of state, creating nearly 65,000 bed nights."

The SDLP’s East Derry MLA Cara Hunter described road racing as part of the “fabric of life” in the local area, with her party colleague Justin McNulty calling the news “catastrophic” for the sport across Northern Ireland.

“All hope is not lost and I believe that every effort must be made to find an insurance provider to secure the future of these events that mean so much to so many,” he added.