Motorcycling legend Tony Rutter passes away

Tony Rutter won seven times at the Isle of Man TT and nine times at the North West 200.

The English legend enjoyed a stunning career throughout the 1970s and early 80s and entered North West record books when he became the first rider to win a hat-trick of races at a single meeting in 1974.

He would go on to repeat the feat at that year's Ulster Grand Prix.

Rutter was a seven-time winner at the Isle of Man TT and would go on to win four consecutive TT-Formula 2 World Championship titles for Ducati.

His racing son Michael announced the news of his death on Tuesday morning.

“It is with sadness that after a period of poor health, dad passed away earlier today," he said. "I was with him when he died at about 2am and he was very peaceful.

“It makes me smile how dad lived his life exactly how he wanted to and how he got away with so much. He will probably be best remembered for winning the world TT-F2 championship four times on a Ducati, as well as seven Isle of Man TT wins, nine North West 200 wins, and two British championship titles during his 22 year career.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to his carers for taking such good care of him and all his fans and supporters.”