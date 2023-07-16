Neil Robinson Memorial trophy a welcome bonus, says Mike Browne

Mike Browne on his way to victory at Bishopscourt

Cork’s Mike Browne clinched the Neil Robinson Memorial trophy for the first time after seizing his chance in the wet at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The Mid Antrim 150 Club’s two-day Ulster Superbike meeting reached a climax yesterday with the Neil and Donny Robinson showpiece races, held in memory of the famous Ulster motorcycling riders.

Cork man Browne, riding for John Burrows’ team, was a cut above the opposition after mastering the difficult conditions in the eight-lap headline race following a heavy shower moments before the race got underway.

Browne passed Ballymena’s Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) and eased clear on the BMW M1000RR, winning by over five seconds to pocket the £1000 prize.

It was the second notable trophy that the Republic of Ireland rider has won in 2023, with Browne also lifting the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt on Easter Saturday.

Behind Lynn, Ryan Gibson from Banbridge was third on the Gibson Motors Kawasaki, 7.9s down on the race winner.

Browne, who is among the favourites at the Armoy Road Races later this month, said: “It was a bit of a messy start with a few lads jumping the line.

“We raced on but into turn three I hit a false neutral and Jason got past.

“I just sat behind him for a while and felt quite comfortable. Visibility was really bad so I made the pass for the lead,” he added.

“Once I saw a second or two on my board I just controlled it to the flag.

“It was nice to get the Neil Robinson trophy as I wasn’t expecting it as we were just out for a spin after coming from the Southern 100.”

Lynn had earlier won the Donny Robinson Memorial race for Supersport machines, beating Christian Elkin (Dyno Centre NI Yamaha) by 2.5s in the dry after 10 laps, with Luke Johnston n third on the AKR/Thomas Bourne Honda.

“We made a good start and just managed the gap,” said Lynn.

“We are running [full] slicks now [after a change in the regulations] but I’m not really enjoying them.

“It is nice to get my name on the Donny Robinson trophy.”

Lynn also won the opening Superbike race from Browne on a dry track by 3.5s with Jonny Campbell third (Magic Bullet Yamaha).

He then completed a Supersport double in damp conditions, beating Elkin by more than eight seconds.

Korie McGreevy, a hat-trick winner on Saturday, did not compete yesterday for the McAdoo Kawasaki team.