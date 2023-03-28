New deal fills me with confidence for Isle of Man TT quest: Shaun Anderson

Michael Dunlop has retained his usual No.6 position for the Isle of Man TT

Shaun Anderson will race for Team Classic Suzuki at the Isle of Man TT

Shaun Anderson will lead the charge for Team Classic Suzuki at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

The Banbridge man has done a deal with Steve Wheatman’s team to compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races at the event, which takes place from May 29 to June 10.

Wheatman entered the TT for the first time in 2022 with English riders Forest Dunn and Tom Weeden, but his Team Classic Suzuki outfit is better known for a highly successful association with Ulsterman Michael Dunlop at the Classic TT.

Anderson, who also rode Suzuki machinery last year for the Hawk Racing team, believes the continuity of remaining on GSX-R1000 machinery will be an advantage as he sets his sights on challenging for the top 10.

He finished ninth in the Superbike TT in 2022 and 12th in the showpiece Senior race.

“We know the package has the speed in it as we have seen the Suzuki win races here in the last few years and lap in the 133mph bracket, so it’s just about extracting that speed for me,” said Anderson.

“It seems a lot of people are jumping about and changing manufacturers for this year, and it will be interesting to see how we compare. But I know the bikes are strong. I personally can take confidence from knowing that we will be arriving with bikes I’m familiar with and have taken me into the top 10 at the Superbike race.

“A huge thanks have to go to Steve and Nathan (Colombi) for putting this package together for me.

“Now it is just about getting some saddle time and getting to know the team so we can be ready to fight at the TT.”

Anderson recorded his personal best lap of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course in 2018 as a privateer on his own Suzuki, lapping at 128.672mph.

He made his TT debut in 2012 and started 37 races at the event, claiming 15 finishes inside the top 20.

Although his best finishes — six and seventh — came in the now defunct TT Zero races in 2018 and 2019 respectively, Anderson has shone brightest in the Superbike and Senior races, showcasing his potential as a solid top-10 challenger.

He will set off from No.18 after the TT start numbers were announced yesterday, with Australian David Johnson leading the field away at No.1.

Ballymoney man Dunlop, who increased his tally of wins to 21 last year, has retained his usual No.6.

In a revamped race schedule this year, the Superbike TT will take place on Sunday, June 4 with the Superstock races taking place on Tuesday, June 6 and Friday, June 9.

The blue riband Senior race, meanwhile, will bring the two-week Isle of Man TT racing festival to a close when staged on Saturday, June 10.