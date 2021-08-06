New Joey Dunlop book promises untold tales

The late Joey Dunlop is the subject of a new book, 21 years after his death

You may think we already know everything there is to know about the late Joey Dunlop.

An English author, however, believes he has unearthed a few hitherto unknown gems of information about the legendary road racer.

And, later this year, Stuart Barker will publish a new book about one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting icons.

Entitled ‘Joey Dunlop, The Definitive Biography of The Greatest Road Racer’, promises readers never-before-told stories and contributions from close friends and teammates.

It is now over 21 years since the five times world champion died following a crash in Estonia but interest in his life and epic career remains strong.

Ahead of the publication of his tome in October, Stuart, a former sports reporter, told the Belfast Telegraph that the Ballymoney rider became one of his own personal heroes when he was a teenager.

“I was 13 when my dad took me to watch Joey Dunlop racing at the Ulster Grand Prix in 1983 and he instantly became my racing hero,” he said.

“Having been a motorcycle journalist for over 25 years, I have interviewed so many people who worked with Joey, raced against him, managed him, sponsored him, or photographed him, and I was struck by how many great stories they all have to tell.

“Everyone has such fond memories of Joey and there remains so much affection for him, not only as a great road racer but as a real humanitarian and a truly humble person.

“Hopefully this book captures the love, respect, and affection that still exists for Joey, some 21 years after his tragic passing.”

Joey Dunlop’s story is one of towering triumphs and desperate tragedies in almost equal measure.

Born in 1952, into a house with no running water or electricity, he was the definition of the everyman hero, earning the title ‘King of the Roads’ in one of the world’s most extreme sports — motorcycle road racing.

Joey won the hearts and minds of millions during his 31-year career, culminating in his greatest triumph in the Isle of Man TT 2000 when, grey-haired, bespectacled, and fast approaching 50, he reclaimed his reputation as the greatest TT rider in history by defeating a whole new generation of talent, regaining the F1 crown for the first time in 12 years.

He tragically died in an accident July 2000, aged 48, in an unimportant race in a little-known part of the world, thousands of miles away from the family and friends who loved him.

More than 60,000 people attended Joey’s funeral in Co Antrim.

Voted Northern Ireland’s greatest sportsman, he remains the most loved and successful road racer of all time.

Bonnier Books UK describes Barker as the “go-to man for authoritative books on racing legends”.

“Thanks to his access, this definitive biography on Joey Dunlop features interviews with those who knew him best: friends, teammates, and rivals; as well as a foreword from the legendary Carl Fogarty, to tell for the first time the full, true story of the man behind the folklore,” said the publisher.