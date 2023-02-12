NI motorcycling crowdfunding raises over 10% of target in first day

£40,000 has been raised after organisers launched a Go Fund Me page on Saturday.

A crowdfunding page set up in an effort to save the future of road racing in Northern Ireland has raised more than 10% of its total target in its first day.

It follows a decision taken by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday to cancel all road racing, short circuit events and trials meetings in 2023 due to a large rise in insurance costs for the events.

The Union said insurance costs had tripled to over £400,000, with a statement released by the MCUI saying they would ‘continue to pursue options’ for the provision of public liability insurance.

A Go Fund Me page which names the MCUI (UC) as its organiser went live on Saturday and has already raised more than £40,000, around 13% of its total target of £300,000.

In a further statement released on Saturday, the MCUI (UC) said the fundraiser was to raise funds for “ALL two-wheeled sport in Northern Ireland”.

The statement said: "We hope that this will be successful and are delighted with the level of funding already gained in the first eleven hours.

"Should the funding not reach our objective, and insurance for 2023 is not possible, then all clubs including the NW200, UGP, Tandragee, Cookstown, Armoy plus all promoting clubs of short circuits and trials will then be allowed to try to obtain individual event cover for their individual events.

"Additionally, in this scenario all donations would be returned to each and every donor. We hope that it doesn’t come to this.

"The Directors and Club delegates of the MCUI (UC) want to thank all donors for the support given thus far.”

It comes after NW200 boss Mervyn Whyte said plans for Northern Ireland’s biggest road race in May are going ahead as scheduled amid the insurance crisis threatening the sport.

"The increases are basically down to the worldwide instability in the insurance markets, particularly after Covid,” said Whyte.

“There was a sizeable increase in relation to the North West but we felt it was manageable. But the problem came when eight clubs dropped out of running their events because they just could not afford the new charges, so the amount of money they would be paying transferred across to the various events that were continuing to run.

"This meant a further increase of our insurance for the North West 200 to £150,000, which would have taken our total of £30m cover for the North West 200 up to a figure of slightly under £250,000,” he added.

“At that stage we felt it was too much but we reviewed the situation this morning and we have been working on various other options, so there is possibly light at the end of the tunnel.

“If we can have a positive answer to the various options that we have put forward then yes, it is going ahead. We’ll keep up the fight and we’ll keep trying to run this year’s North West 200.”