NI racer excluded from Manx Grand Prix after failing drugs test

Northern Ireland motorcycle racer Darryl Anderson has been excluded from the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man after failing a random drugs test.

Anderson, from Garvagh, was making his debut at the event and was due to compete in the Senior and Classic Senior races.

The organisers, ACU Events Ltd, confirmed the 29-year-old had ‘tested positive for the use of recreational substances’ and said the matter had now been referred to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland, which governs the sport here.

A statement read: “ACU Events Ltd, race organiser of the Manx Grand Prix Races, can confirm that Darryl Anderson, a competitor in the Senior and Classic Senior MGP classes, has been excluded from the 2023 event following a positive drugs test.

“Anderson, a newcomer at the Manx Grand Prix, tested positive for the use of recreational substances in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.

“On behalf of the ACUE, the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) have passed the matter on to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI), the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Ireland, to carry out their formal judicial process.”

Following the news, Ballymoney-based road racing team Trison McMullan Racing cut its ties with Anderson with ‘immediate effect’.

A statement said: “With the news coming in from the island regarding Darryl Anderson’s positive drugs test, it is with immediate effect that his role within our team is terminated.”

Anderson previously rode for the team at Irish road races including the Cookstown 100 and Armoy, but was competing on separate machinery at the Manx Grand Prix.

Also yesterday, it was announced that 69-year-old competitor Ian Bainbridge from England had died following a crash in qualifying on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Gary Vines (33) from Colchester crashed at the event and also died as a result of his injuries.