North West 200: Alastair Seeley claims back-to-back wins in opening two races for record 26th victory

Alastair Seeley had a day to remember at the North West 200 as he claimed victory in the opening two races of 2022 Race Week to take his record tally to 26 wins at the Triangle circuit.

The Carrickfergus man held off Davey Todd in the opening Supersport race of the day for a thrilling win, then cruised to a 12-second victory in the Superstock race to make it a delightful double on the north coast.

However, there was controversy as the final race of the day, the Supertwins race, was postponed due to poor visibility and worsening conditions, much to the frustration of the riders on the grid.

A combination of a red flag in the Supersport race and a delay between the Superstock and Supertwins race caused further annoyance, with organisers insisting it will be run on Saturday instead.

That couldn't take away from Seeley's sensational day as he extended his lead at the top of the wins chart at the North West 200 with another two wins, both of which were supreme rides.

The 42-year-old battled tooth and nail with Todd at the front in the opening Supersport race, which was red flagged after one-and-a-half laps of the first attempt due to the wet and tricky conditions.

When it resumed, shortened to four laps, Englishman Todd held the lead for long portions but it would be Seeley who would nudge in front on the third lap and would bring it home for the win.

His second victory would be more comfortable, though, mastering the worsening road conditions to pull clear of Todd for the runaway success, with Todd followed home by Richard Cooper in third.

It was a shame that the Supertwins race could not go ahead, with organisers calling it off at the last minute as it became clear it would not be safe to run, which sets up a fascinating Saturday which will now feature an extra race.

Relive all of Thursday's action on our LIVE blog below!