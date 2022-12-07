North West 200 chiefs delighted to receive government funding that will take event to the next level

Mervyn Whyte had advocated for extra funding for the North West 200

The organisers of the North West 200 have expressed their ‘delight’ after a council funding package worth £275,000 was rubber-stamped on Tuesday evening.

In October, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed to contribute an extra £96,000 more than they did for this year’s event, with the funding taking the form of in-kind support.

The additional backing – which will go towards setting up the NW200 course and providing new office accommodation – was granted after event consultant Mervyn Whyte warned council in August the future of the race was in jeopardy.

However, the decision was put on hold in October after two ‘call-in’ requests were initiated by a number of independent, SDLP and Sinn Fein councillors, requiring the decision to be looked at again.

Among their misgivings was a lack of in-depth information regarding the limited company’s accounts.

The call-in process also required council to seek legal direction before the issue was submitted for decision again.

The proposal was discussed again at a full council meeting on Tuesday evening, when the matter was debated confidentially. After hearing the legal judgement, councillors voted again in favour of allocating the funding for the race in 2023.

Yesterday, a statement issued by race organisers Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “The North West 200 motorcycle races play a vital role in the economy of Northern Ireland’s north coast area, attracting millions of pounds of revenue from visitors to the event.

“Coleraine and District Motor Club are delighted a funding package for the 2023 event has finally been agreed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“That support, which will see the Council build the course and supply office accommodation alongside providing financial backing, is vital to secure the event’s future.

“The organisers can now proceed with organising next year’s race week which will take place on May 7-13.”

The North West 200, estimated to have generated around £16million for the Northern Ireland economy this year, returned in May after successive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a presentation to council in August, former event director Whyte said the race meeting had essentially become a victim of its own success and had “outgrown” Coleraine and District Motor Club.

“I have shown the growth and the current level the North West 200 has risen to and we want this to continue, but that is not possible with the existing team,” he said.

“What we are proposing is an expansion to the current partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“Without it, and it’s a not a threat by any means, but the North West 200 is at a crossroads and without that, we may not run the event in 2023.”

Whyte, who will be 73 next May, also reiterated the need to put a succession plan in place to carry the event forward when he eventually retires.

The Limavady man had asked council to employ an event manager but his request was turned down.

Next year’s race meeting will take place on the north coast from May 7-13.