North West 200: Dates announced for 2020 race week as Glenn Irwin prepares to defend crown again

Glenn Irwin celebrates winning the Anchor Bar Superbike race at the North West 200 in 2019

The dates of the 2020 International North West 200 have been confirmed.

The ace week festival will take place on May 10-16 with the main race day on Saturday 16th.

The North coast event celebrated its 90th anniversary last May with Glenn Irwin, Peter Hickman, James Hillier, Jeremy McWilliams and Davey Todd all winning races.

Irwin will bid to continue his run of four consecutive superbike race wins at the NW200, having dominated the event over the last two years.

Stefano Bonetti also became the first Italian race winner at the North West in 2019.

Mervyn Whyte, MBE, will also remain in place as Event Director of the 2020 meeting, his 20th season in the role.

“I have been asked by the committee of Coleraine and District Motor Club to stay on as Event Director for next year and have agreed to do so.” Whyte explained.

“I am looking forward to the challenge as the Club continues to plan for the future with a process in place that will be adopted when I do step down.”