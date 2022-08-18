North West 200: Event boss warns 2023 event could be cancelled

The head of the North West 200 has said he fears next year’s event will be cancelled over funding concerns.

Speaking at a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Event Director Mervyn Whyte said the clock was now ticking to make it happen next May.

Reported in the News Letter, Mr Whyte set out three basic requirements to allow arrangements for Northern Ireland’s biggest road race to cross the finish line.

The event had returned this year after a two year break during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Whyte has now called for extra financial backing as well as a full-time manager for the event.

He has also asked the Council to take responsibility for setting up the 8.9 mile course on public roads, after long time course manager John Adams stepped down this year.

Calling for a final decision to made by next month, Mr Whyte said he did not have a specific number for funding, but that a commitment to help set up the course was a must.

“Coleraine and District Motor Club are really at a transition point in the history of the North West and really we need to consider the changes that are now necessary,” he said.

“The value to the area of the North West 200 is huge. We are at a crossroads and we need to make a transition and secure the future of the North West 200 for the borough, and for the people who live and work here, and who benefit from what the event gives back.”

He said the pandemic had resulted in a loss of event personnel due to a lack of funding, which meant immediate action was needed.

“Staff who were vital to the succession plan for the new management leadership have gone, an ageing Motor Club membership has caught up with us and we need new people to carry the event forward,” he said.

“We have lost our course build manager (John Adams) who, after many, many years, has resigned basically because of health reasons, along with some of our other key club members; age has caught up with some of them and they’re not alone, because I certainly feel it on a number of occasions.”

Mr Whyte also called for “a small allocation of office space” as there was limited availability in Coleraine.

“And finally we need to support and recruit and event manager to take over the development of the event and plan for the next five to 10 years.

“Unless we can move forward on these things then there’s a huge question mark for 2023.”

Ulster Unionist Alderman Norman Hillis said he understood that the event had received £100,000 in funding from the council as well as an additional £100,000 worth of support.

While he did not have an exact figure, Mr Whyte said he was hoping for an enhanced partnership with the council.

“Without it, and it’s a not a threat by any means, but the North West 200 is at a crossroads and without that, we may not run the event in 2023,” he said.

Councillors are now set to debate the matter next month at a meeting of the Leisure and Development committee.

In May, Mr Whyte had criticised Tourism NI after claiming £800,000 worth of funding for the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200 failed to materialise.

Tourism NI responded by saying they had remained a “substantial” backer to the event during the pandemic and it was not possible to meet every request for funding.