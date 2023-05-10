North West 200: Five riders to watch around the ‘Triangle’ circuit this week

Peter Hickman (centre) could be one of the top riders at this year's North West 200

The North West 200 finally gets under way on Thursday evening with three races before the main card on Saturday evening sees six races up for decision around the famous ‘Triangle’ circuit.

Always a highly competitive and thrilling event, there are several big names who are hoping this could be their year to end up on the top of the podium come the end.

Here are five riders who will be looking to have big weeks in the saddle…

Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin

Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin says he is in the form of his life as he attempts to extend his unbeaten run of six Superbike wins in a row at the North West 200.

The 33-year-old finished as the runner-up in the British Superbike Championship in 2022 and leads the series after the first two rounds this season, clinching victories at Silverstone and Oulton Park on the BeerMonster Ducati for Paul Bird’s team.

Irwin won both Superbike races 12 months ago on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade after qualifying on pole. He has also won three times on Ducati machinery and triumphed on a Kawasaki in the sole Superbike race in 2019.

However, Irwin ran into some high-speed stability issues with the Italian machine in the opening qualifying session on Tuesday. He will now be hoping for dry weather on Thursday and plenty of laps on the V4R machine to secure a prominent grid spot after posting the eighth fastest time on Tuesday as he focuses solely on Saturday’s two Superbike events.

Alastair Seeley — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Alastair Seeley

Record 27-time winner Alastair Seeley needs no introduction and has established himself as by far the most successful rider ever at the North West 200.

Seeley, now 43, showed last year that he has lost none of his magic around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, with the Carrickfergus man bagging a hat-trick for Antrim team IFS Yamaha, winning both Superstock races and the first Supersport race.

Vastly experienced, the former two-time British champion is fast in any conditions and Seeley has arguably the best line-up of machinery at his disposal for some years.

He is back racing at the sharp end in the National Superstock 1000 Championship after re-establishing his very successful association with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team to ride the SYNETIQ BMW.

Seeley will also race a Milwaukee-liveried BMW Superbike at the North West and has taken on a new challenge in the Supersport class, riding a Ducati Panigale V2 backed by Powertoolmate.

Fastest in Supersport and Superstock qualifying on Tuesday, he has already put down a big marker.

Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop has overcome the injury niggles that have hampered him in recent seasons and is fired up to return to winning ways on the big stage in the Superbike class.

He has switched to Honda power for 2023, a decade after he last rode a Honda Fireblade Superbike in 2013, when he famously sealed his first Superbike win at the Isle of Man TT in the Legends team alongside team-mate John McGuinness.

A Superbike winner at the North West in 2014 and 2016 on BMW machinery, and a former outright lap record holder, the 33-year-old knows what it takes to claim the spoils.

He is working with Steve and Stuart Hicken of Hawk Racing again this year, a partnership that resulted in those two Superbike wins at the North West and five triumphs in the class at the Isle of Man TT.

On Tuesday, Dunlop set the early Superbike benchmark to claim provisional pole and he would love nothing more than to upstage the big BSB names in Saturday’s blue riband races in front of the home fans.

Richard Cooper

Richard Cooper

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper made the headlines for the wrong reasons in 2022 after he was disqualified from the Supertwin results for a technical infringement, denying the 40-year-old his maiden victories at the North West 200.

Cooper was riding a Kawasaki for the J McC Roofing Racing team built by former NW200 winner Ryan Farquhar. He has again teamed up with the Dungannon man this year in a bid to set the record straight.

A classy operator, Cooper is a two-time British Superstock champion and caught the eye when he made his debut on the north coast in 2019, finishing as the runner-up in a damp second Superstock race. He was also a double podium finisher in the Superbike races in 2022 on a Hawk Suzuki, but Cooper has been unable to secure 1000cc machinery this year.

He will, however, compete in the Supersport races for Northern Ireland’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha team and warmed up for the North West with two runner-up finishers in the British Supersport races at Oulton Park.

Peter Hickman in action during the opening Superstock practice at the North West 200

Peter Hickman

The North West 200’s outright lap record holder, Peter Hickman would love to get one over on British Superbike rival Glenn Irwin at the North West 200.

Hickman blew his chance when he overshot at University on the first lap of the opening Superbike race in 2022. He smashed the lap record when he re-joined the race, setting a new mark of 124.79mph before he was forced out when his rear Dunlop slick tyre delaminated at 200mph on the blast to Coleraine.

The issue kept Hickman and several other big names out of the second Superbike race on safety grounds, but now he is back to try again. The 36-year-old has been a Superbike winner at the Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau Grand Prix, but he has yet to score in the class at the ‘Triangle’ meeting.

He will again ride a BMW M1000RR for the FHO Racing team and Hickman made a solid start on Tuesday, setting the fourth fastest time.

A two-time winner in the Superstock class, it’s a coveted Superbike triumph the Burton-on-Trent man really covets and it would be no surprise if he manages to pull it off on Saturday.