North West 200: Glenn Irwin steals the show with Superbike double while Alastair Seeley claims incredible 27th victory

Glenn Irwin was the stand-out performer on the final day of the North West 200 as he made it six consecutive Superbike wins on the north coast with a double on Saturday.

It was also a fine day for Alastair Seeley, who won the Superstock race to extend his all-time record to 27 wins at the Triangle circuit with his third of the week, while Fermanagh's Lee Johnston also claimed the Supersport race.

However, there was controversy as Richard Cooper saw his two Supertwins victories taken off him, the Englishman disqualified for an illegal modification to his machine after a protest, meaning Pierre-Yves Bian and Joe Loughlin walked away victorious instead.

But the man of the day was Irwin, who claimed the victory in both Superbike races, although the feature race - the closing North West 200 Superbike - was marred by Dunlop advising all riders using their products not to compete due to issues with their tires.

But that did not take away from two fantastic rides from Irwin, who was head and shoulders above the rest of the field and cut an emotional figure after his second win.

"Two Superbike wins, I love it here and I love this team - they've really rebuilt me. Bit overwhelming, isn't it?" said the Carrickfergus man.

"This was always the job to do and I got it done. I think the engine is probably burned out! My great aunt, I dedicate that to her. I love it here. It's overwhelming."

The day started with Cooper winning the first Supertwins race - which had been postponed on Thursday - by 8.413 seconds from France's Bian, with Paul Jordan rounding out the podium, although that result would end up not standing due to the stewards' later ruling.

That preceded Johnston picking up his win in the Supersport and what a thrilling victory it was, the Fermanagh man duelling with Davey Todd for all six laps before finally making the crucial move at the Ballyreagh chicane with only two turns left to finally forge ahead and seal the win.

Irwin then picked up his first Superbike title and once again it was another dramatic finish as he, too, was pushed all the way by Todd - who could easily be named man of the meeting - but managed to do just enough to cross the finish line 0.253 seconds ahead of the Englishman.

Controversy hung over the second Supertwins race after a protest was lodged against Cooper's bike for a bearing on the frame, and at the time he shrugged that off to complete an 11-second win over Loughlin for his second of the day, with Johnston adding a third-placed finish there, too.

However, after the day's racing was complete, the stewards' ruling determined that Cooper's machine was in breach of the rules, therefore disqualifying him from the two races and handing Bian and Loughlin the titles instead.

Then the tire trouble took over as several riders complained of issues with their Dunlops in the Superstock race, which Seeley would win at a canter by 11 seconds from Johnston to only further his incredible record at the Triangle.

Drama surrounded the North West 200 Superbike race as leading light Peter Hickman withdrew for "safety reasons", and quickly the rest of the field using Dunlop tires followed suit under direction from the manufacturer, leaving the grid rather barren for the feature race.

That should take little away from Irwin, though, who was outstanding in riding to a comfortable win to make his a double, with Cooper finishing off a superb week in second, to send the fans home delighted to see the local rider dominate again.

