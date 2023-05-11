North West 200: Peter Hickman’s team withdraw as Alastair Seeley bags Superstock victory

Alastair Seeley on his Synetiq BMW Motorrad BMW heads Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) and Michael Dunlop — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

North West 200 master Alastair Seeley was in a class of his own as he claimed a stunning 28th victory in the opening Superstock race last night.

Seeley is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year and he showed the form that has propelled him back to the sharp end in the series, securing pole on the SYNETIQ BMW M1000RR and leading all the way.

The 43-year-old, a British Superstock champion in 2009, set a blistering pace at the front and began to edge away from Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, with Michael Dunlop chasing the duo in third on his MD Racing Honda.

Todd made a mistake on the brakes on the third lap at Mather’s chicane and from then on the outcome was never in doubt, but Seeley continued to set a scorching pace and blitzed Todd’s 2022 lap record.

The Carrickfergus man upped the ante to 124.427mph and was eight seconds ahead of Dunlop at the end of the lap, who had moved into second after Todd’s error.

Todd, though, was able to fight his way back past Dunlop but Seeley was long gone.

However, the race came to a premature conclusion on the sixth and final lap when the red flags came out.

Manx rider Nathan Harrison came off at Dhu Varren and was reported to have minor injuries.

Delighted race winner Seeley said: “It’s nice to rattle another one out. It is a match made in heaven [with TAS Racing].

“Philip [Neill] gave me the opportunity back in 2009 and we brought two titles very quickly.

“It’s a great team, they are a great bunch of guys with a big family atmosphere and this year we are very happy, and I keep saying that a happy rider is a fast rider.

“We are all smiling, we are all fist-pumping and that is what it is all about.”

Seeley has a long and highly successful association with TAS Racing and has now claimed 15 of his record 28 victories at the North West with the Moneymore-based outfit.

He also triumphed in the Superstock class last May, winning both races for Antrim team IFS Racing on a Yamaha R1.

Todd was left to rue his costly error but the 2022 National Superstock champion believes he has the pace to fight again in tomorrow’s second race on the north coast.

“I made a silly mistake and ran on. I stopped in the box and I knew we had a bit of a gap back to third,” he said.

“I got after Michael again and I didn’t want to destroy the tyre because we had a few laps to go, but I know we have the pace.

“If I can slipstream him [Seeley] then we maybe have half a chance. The team has worked so hard and I think that has showed today.”

Dunlop, who qualified second fastest alongside Seeley on the front row, said a change he made to his Honda for the race hadn’t quite worked out.

“Davey ran on and then he brought me back to him,” said the 33-year-old.

“We made a change and it probably wasn’t the right change, and we lost a bit of grip.

“But we’ve been running at the front so far, so we’ll keep tootling around.”

Dean Harrison finished fourth on the DAO Racing Kawasaki ahead of 14-time NW200 winner Michael Rutter on the Bathams Racing BMW.

Bradford man Harrison was 30 seconds down on Seeley at the end of the fifth lap and last lap before the stoppage.

Former winner James Hillier was sixth on the OMG Yamaha ahead of Morecambe’s John McGuinness on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

Two key contenders, Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes, were absent from the grid after the FHO Racing team was excluded from the qualifying results due to using carbon wheels, which are not permitted in the regulations.

The British Superbike team has withdrawn from the rest of the meeting.

