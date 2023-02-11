North West 200 plans a small ray of light amid a bleak outlook for road racing

Davey Todd at the start of the Race of Legends feature Superbike race at the 2022 Armoy Road Races

Friday’s announcement that the organisers of the North West 200 still hope to run the race as planned in May is a ray of light against the backdrop of a bleak outlook for Northern Ireland road racing.

All national races, including the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy and the troubled Ulster Grand Prix have been cancelled as a result of crippling insurance costs.

No short circuit racing will take place either, while trials meetings have also been called off as the sport faces the biggest crisis in its long history.

A three-fold increase in the price of public liability insurance for motorcycle races in 2023 has brought already cash-strapped clubs to their knees.

This latest blow comes all too soon after two years in 2020 and 2021 when most motorcycle events were cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racing returned on a full-scale basis last season, although it took a massive effort to pull together the funds required to run the North West 200.

And before the severity of the insurance crisis became fully clear, there was already a question mark over the North West this year.

Had it not been for an additional £96,000 of in-kind support approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the event could not have run.

Whether it will still happen in May is now also not guaranteed, but race chief Mervyn Whyte will leave no stone unturned in his quest to obtain affordable stand-alone insurance for Irish motorcycling’s jewel in the crown.

The event is worth more than £13m to the Northern Ireland economy and attracts around 100,000 fans to the north coast, providing an invaluable boost for local businesses and tourism.

To lose it again would be a massive blow, but all is not yet lost.

If a solution can somehow be found, it would lift some of the gloom enveloping Ulster motorcycling right now, but the overall picture for road racing is bleak.

Depleted grids in recent years and a drop in the calibre of riders competing regularly at national road races are taking a damaging toll, while rising organisational costs — not limited to soaring insurance premiums — and smaller crowd numbers are placing an ever-increasing burden on clubs.

Road racing is also essentially a free show, with the bulk of income generated through sales of race programmes or packages.

No admission charges can be applied with the exception of the Ulster Grand Prix, which has legislation in place from the days when the Dundrod event counted as a round of the Grand Prix World Championship.

Things will have to change if the sport is to have any chance of surviving.

The raft of cancellations will also have an adverse impact on the riders, who will now have to look elsewhere in the UK at considerable cost to themselves to gain track time ahead of major events such as the Isle of Man TT, which is unaffected by the insurance crisis here.

Road racing, for so long such an integral part of Ulster’s sporting heritage, producing legendary names such as five-time world champion Joey Dunlop, has been on a downward spiral in recent years.

Sadly, there is little hope right now for a brighter future.