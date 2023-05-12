North West 200 Superbike star Glenn Irwin ready for ‘Champions League’ showdown

Glenn Irwin will start in the second row in Saturday's Superbike race — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin has been waiting for his chance to shine all week at the North West 200 and on Saturday the six-in-a-row Superbike race winner will be giving his all to maintain his winning streak on the north coast.

The Carrickfergus man set a new record last year, when his double on the Honda Racing Fireblade made it six straight wins in the blue riband class, stretching back to his first success after an epic tussle with Alastair Seeley in 2017.

Irwin is riding the BeerMonster Ducati for Paul Bird’s British Superbike team this season and although he arrived at the North West as the Championship leader, it hasn’t been plain sailing for the 33-year-old.

He struggled with handling issues at high speed in Tuesday’s first Superbike qualifying session, which was reduced to only 30 minutes due to earlier delays, including oil spills on parts of the course.

Irwin was eighth fastest, 8.4 seconds down on early pacesetter Michael Dunlop’s provisional pole lap of 122.943mph.

On Thursday, he felt the stability issue with the Panigale V4R had been resolved, but Irwin only managed four laps after final Superbike qualifying was squeezed into a 35-minute window following a long interruption after Lee Johnston crashed in the Supersport session, requiring an air ambulance to transport him to hospital in Belfast.

Irwin improved his best lap from 119.125mph to 121.909mph, but his time was some way off the pole benchmark recorded by fellow Carrick rider Alastair Seeley on the Milwaukee BMW, who lapped at 123.898mph.

The withdrawal of the FHO Racing BMW team will help Irwin’s position on the grid, with Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman, who qualified sixth and second fastest respectively, no longer participating in the race over an issue with the carbon wheels on their M1000RR machines, which have been deemed to be ineligible under new MCUI (Ulster Centre) regulations introduced this year.

Their absence will promote Irwin to the second row in fifth spot, behind a front row of Seeley, Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) and Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki).

But while Irwin may not have set the world alight during practice, he has overcome adversity in the past to win at the North West, most recently in 2019 in a wet Superbike race after a last-lap battle with his then Quattro Plant Kawasaki team-mate James Hillier.

Michael Dunlop set the early pace in practice — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Irwin will be no less of a threat in today’s showpiece races as he targets a magnificent seventh Superbike success, and he believes fans around the ‘Triangle’ course could be treated to a ‘blockbuster’.

“I still say there can be a real blockbuster of a Superbike race at the North West and maybe the class doesn’t always lend itself to it, because slipstreaming is most effective on the smaller bikes,” said Irwin, who is only riding in the Superbike class this year.

“That’s what can keep a pack together and make it really interesting. But can there be a blockbuster this year? Yes, because you’ve got Alastair, Michael Dunlop, Davey [Todd], Dean [Harrison] – there are so many.

“Michael Dunlop looks fit and hungry and Seeley is more fit and more hungry this year; he’s back racing in England, he’s determined and he’s doing a good job as well, and he knows how to win around here.

“Dean is another, but I just don’t think his package lends itself to the North West because the Kawasaki seems to lose a bit on top speed.

“He’s one of my favourite people in that he’s a proper, honest bloke, a good rider who’s doing well in BSB, so you can’t rule him out,” Irwin added.

“Conor Cummins as well can’t be ruled out because Padgett’s can never be ruled out.”

Road racing stars Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd meeting the fans

Irwin believes whoever wins the Superbike races at the North West today can claim to be the best road racer in the world, given the depth of talent on the grid.

“If I was a fan I’d be so grateful to be watching the racing here because it’s the Champions League of road racing,” Irwin said. “The riders who are here aren’t all at the TT – the best road racers in the world are here at the North West 200.”

Along with form man Seeley, Dunlop and Harrison, Thursday’s Supersport winner Todd should have a big say in the outcome on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

The 27-year-old – who lines up in fourth – pushed Irwin in the Superbike opener last year, losing out by only 0.3s at the finish.

Roads are closed today from 9.15am and will reopen no later than 7pm.