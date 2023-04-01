North West 200 Superbike success is the one I crave, says Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman is missing a Superbike win at the North West 200 from his CV

Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman during their visit to the North West 200 course

Peter Hickman is gunning for Superbike glory at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 next month.

The FHO Racing BMW rider and new team-mate Josh Brookes flew into Northern Ireland yesterday to catch up with race chief Mervyn Whyte ahead of the May 7-13 event.

Hickman has won Superbike races at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix and holds the outright lap record at all three of the major road races, but a coveted victory in the premier class at the north coast meeting has eluded him since he made his debut in 2014.

The 35-year-old has triumphed in the Superstock class twice, but Hickman says a Superbike trophy is what he really wants when he lines up on his BMW M1000RR in Portrush this year.

“I want to win a Superbike race here,” said the Burton-on-Trent man. “I’ve come here so long now and never done it. I’ve got to pull the finger out and do it.

“Every time I am in a position to win it seems that something goes wrong.”

Hickman was left on the back foot last year when he found a false neutral on the first lap of the opening Superbike race, causing him to overshoot at University corner.

He rejoined the race and battled his way back up to sixth place before his rear Dunlop tyre delaminated at close to 200mph, just as he was poised to slipstream past Brookes shortly after setting a new outright lap record at 124.799mph.

Due to safety concerns, riders using Dunlop rear tyres were withdrawn from the main Superbike race later in the day.

Hickman said: “I was doing 197mph when the tyre let go. At the time I didn’t know anything about the problems Dunlop were experiencing with their tyres and that other riders had suffered the same thing.

“There was just this massive vibration,” he added.

“Anything that could go wrong did go wrong last year.”

Hickman will ride BMW M1000RR machinery for Faye Ho’s team in the Superbike and Superstock races.

He will also line up in the Supersport class on the Trooper Beer Triumph 765 and is entered in the Supertwin races on his own PHR Performance Yamaha R7.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian, who clinched his first NW200 win in the Supertwin class last year, will ride an Italian Paton out of Hickman’s awning.

Meanwhile, Australian star Brookes is also targeting Superbike success after returning to the North West last year for the first time since 2014.

The double British Superbike champion finished third in the main Superbike race last May on the PBM Ducati.

He is a former lap record holder from 2014, when he established a new benchmark as he tried to reel in race winner Michael Dunlop in the blue riband Superbike event before settling for second place.

Brookes is now aiming to go one better next month and add a NW200 Superbike win to his impressive CV.

“It isn’t a case of wait and see how it goes,” said Brookes.

“I know that I can race competitively alongside Peter at the North West. The target has to be to win races.

“I’ve been riding and racing over the winter in Australia so I’ve had some time to adapt to the BMW.

“The bike has a new engine this year which has very different characteristics.

“I was on the podium last year, Peter set a new outright lap record on the BMW and the bike is even better now so I don’t think that is unrealistic.”

The Bringelly man will compete in the Superbike and Superstock races on the FHO BMW machines.