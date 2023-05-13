North West 200 victory would be so sweet after disqualification woe, says Ryan Farquhar

Ryan Farquhar admits it would be “very satisfying” to see his KMR Kawasaki on the top step of the rostrum at the North West 200 today after the bitter disappointment of Richard Cooper’s disqualification from last year’s Supertwin races.

Cooper crossed the line first and set a new lap record on a J McC Roofing Kawasaki prepared by Farquhar 12 months ago.

However, the fairing of the machine was deemed to be illegal and Cooper was excluded from the results.

Farquhar vowed never to return to Irish road racing but stepped in to help out the Nottingham rider with a machine after it looked as though a Yamaha R7 he was due to ride for Michael Rutter would not be ready.

Cooper has been out in front all week in practice on the KMR Kawasaki and lines up in pole today as a red-hot favourite, with the 40-year-old reaching 170mph through the speed trap on the run to Coleraine — a first for a Supertwin machine at the NW200.

Richard Cooper meeting North West 200 fans in Coleraine

Farquhar said: “So far everything is going well and it was just a bit last minute the way everything worked out.

“I hadn’t planned on coming here but since I’ve been here, everything has been good, no hassle or stress, and I’ve been looked after, so long may it continue.

“It’s been a long, hard 12 months after what happened last year but I’ve forgotten about it this week and we’re just concentrating on the job in hand.

“Hopefully we can do a good job for Richard and he’s certainly been doing a good job for us,” added the Dungannon man, who has also prepared the Kawasaki that Tobermore’s Adam McLean will ride for the J McC Roofing Racing team today.

“You need a little bit of luck as well and I’ve done everything I possibly can, but now it’s down to a bit of luck and what Richard can do.

“Everything has gone really well and it was the first Supertwin ever to do 170mph, so it’s something I’m very proud of.

“To come back and for Richard to be able to get onto the top step of the podium again would be really satisfying.”

Three-time winner Jeremy McWilliams, who achieved all of his NW200 wins on Kawasaki machinery prepared by Farquhar, is one of the chief threats to Cooper on the Bayview Hotel Paton.

McWilliams qualified second fastest overall, with the 59-year-old lapping at 110.418mph. Cooper’s pole speed of 111.723mph was around 3.4 seconds quicker.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan, a runner-up last year, is another top protagonist on the PreZ Racing Yamaha along with McLean, while Cookstown 100 Supertwin race winner Michael Dunlop can’t be discounted on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Irish Supertwin champion Michael Sweeney will be looking to get in on the action as he rides a Paton for Ian Lougher for the first time, while Peter Hickman is on a Yamaha R7 under his own PHR Performance banner.