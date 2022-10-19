North West 200’s future plunged into jeopardy again after legal challenge surrounding council's £275k package

Vital funding for next year’s North West 200 is on hold with a £275,000 council financial package now subject to legal advice.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last week agreed to contribute an extra £96,000 to the famous Ulster motorcycle race — run by Coleraine and District Motor Club — in 2023 after event consultant Mervyn Whyte warned its future was in jeopardy.

Whyte requested council backing to set up the course and also sought office accommodation, although his proposal for an event manager was turned down.

A total of 21 councillors initially voted to support the extra funding at a full council meeting on October 10, with 11 against and three abstentions.

Speaking at the time, Whyte said: “We’re really pleased with the outcome of the meeting and we had been looking for help in setting up the course in particular. This extra financial commitment from council is basically in-kind support, which will be used for course set-up by the council. It won’t be money paid directly to the North West 200 or Coleraine and District Motor Club.

“We still need to look at a succession plan and we’re working on that at the present time.”

However, there is now a question mark hanging over the country’s most prominent road race again after two ‘call-in’ requests initiated by a number of independent, SDLP and Sinn Fein councillors based on fresh concerns, requiring the decision to be looked at again.

Among their misgivings is a lack of in-depth information regarding the limited company’s accounts. At last week’s meeting, independent councillor Padraig McShane voiced his opposition to the funding and said the event had been running “on the good graces of its creditors”.

“I can’t believe we’re getting this proposal before us and I don’t know if anyone else has been through the books of this organisation — they’re publicly available — and the organisation has been running on the good graces of its creditors,” he said.

“How it got there nobody knows but it was handed over in good condition to the present leadership with £150,000 in the bank and with TV rights to the BBC.

“Something has gone badly wrong with the management with what’s in place.

“I don’t know where to begin with this proposal.”

As a result of the call-in process, council will now seek legal direction before the issue is brought before a full council meeting at a later date.

The North West 200, estimated to have generated around £16m for the Northern Ireland economy this year, returned in May after successive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a presentation to council in August, former event director Whyte said the race meeting had essentially become a victim of its own success and had “outgrown” Coleraine and District Motor Club.

“I have shown the growth and the current level the North West 200 has risen to and we want this to continue, but that is not possible with the existing team,” he said. “What we are proposing is an expansion to the current partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“Without it, and it’s not a threat by any means, but the North West 200 is at a crossroads and without that, we may not run the event in 2023.”