North West chief Mervyn Whyte to produce £2m rescue package to save Ulster Grand Prix

Legend McCallen in link-up to secure £2million road racing rescue package

The Ulster Grand Prix is set to return for its centenary year in 2022 as the legendary Dundrod event and the North West 200 stand to benefit from a major Stormont financial rescue package.

It is understood a new company with NW200 driving force Mervyn Whyte and road racing great Phillip McCallen as its figureheads, will bring Northern Ireland’s two biggest road races under one umbrella.

Funding of up to £2million from the NI Executive will be injected into the sport to safeguard the future of the two iconic motorcycle meetings.

Last held in 2019, the Ulster Grand Prix fell into financial difficulties with the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club in debt to the region of £300,000.

Earlier this year, the club entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors, enabling a portion of the debts owed to be paid back over a fixed period of time.

A number of riders did not receive their prize money, including Peter Hickman, who re-established the 7.4-mile Dundrod course as the fastest road race in the world with a 136.415mph lap in 2019, when he won a record seven races from seven starts.

Nonetheless, in July Englishman Hickman said he was still open to a Dundrod return next year.

“In regards to what happens next year, if the event runs – even if it’s not with the same club or the same people – they need to be looking after the riders in terms of what the riders lost as much as possible,” he said.

“Of course it’d be great if the Ulster returns again and I’d be interested in coming back, but that depends on how much we actually get from what we’re still owed.

“It needs to be covered along with whatever help they can give us for going back in 2022.”

Under the new road racing company with Whyte and McCallen at the helm, the Ulster Grand Prix would be run as revamped festival featuring classic motorcycle races as well as modern machinery.

The proposed dates for the 2022 Ulster GP of August 16-20 would follow on from McCallen’s Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down, with the aim of attracting many of the classic racing teams bound for the Classic TT on the Isle of Man at the end of August.

Plans to boost motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland also include hosting a round of the British Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt prior to the North West 200, although that is now on hold until at least 2023.

Next year’s North West 200 is scheduled to take place from May 10-14 after two successive cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

The North West, too, has been struggling to make ends meet financially, despite massive crowds, and now it looks as though Whyte, has secured the future of both historic road races.