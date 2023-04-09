Northern Irish duo Lee Johnston and Glenn Irwin take the honours at Silverstone

Lee Johnston is joined on the podium by Luke Stapleford and Tom Booth-Amos — © David Yeomans Photography

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston and Glenn Irwin were spraying the victory champagne after a victorious start to the new British Superbike season at Silverstone.

Fermanagh man Johnston leads the British Supersport Championship after a brilliant double on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha at the Northamptonshire circuit, while Irwin is third in the BSB standings following his victory in the final race of the weekend for new team BeerMonster Ducati.

However, despite opening an early title lead, Johnston has not yet committed to a full season in the series and says next month’s North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT are his big targets in 2023.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” said Johnston, before adding: “The main focus is the North West 200 and TT, and I don’t mean that to belittle this championship in any shape or form, but that’s where we make our money and it’s what the sponsors come for.

“I’d love to do the whole championship but at the minute it’s not just on the cards.”

The 34-year-old won Saturday’s Sprint race by two tenths of a second from Luke Stapleford and narrowly held off Donegal’s Rhys Irwin yesterday by a few hundredths of a second.

Irwin, meanwhile, was fifth in Saturday’s BSB Sprint race before improving to third in race two.

The Carrickfergus man then made it onto the top step to cap a strong debut weekend with Paul Bird’s Ducati team, beating Australian Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW).

His younger brother, Andrew, was eighth and ninth in the first two races before he was forced out with a technical problem on the Honda Racing Fireblade in the final encounter.

Alastair Seeley – who, like Irwin is a one of the big favourites for more success at next month’s North West 200 – finished sixth in yesterday’s National Superstock 1000 race.

Seeley, 10th on Saturday, is back racing in the British championship on the SYNETIQ BMW after racing at home in 2021 and 2022, when he won the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop was also at Silverstone, where the 21-time TT winner finished 16th in the National Superstock 1000 race yesterday on the Hawk Racing Honda after a DNF on Saturday.

Dunlop is warming up for the major road races as he targets more silverware at the TT in particular, where his Supersport double in 2022 inched him closer to his uncle’s Joey’s all-time record of 26 wins around the Mountain Course.

The 33-year-old is among the entries for today’s Easter Monday Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown in Co Down in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper, another frontrunner at the North West 200, is also entered in the Supersport races on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha.

The Belfast and District Club’s traditional bank holiday event hosts the third round of the USBK Championship, when Ballymena man Jason Lynn will be aiming to extend his title lead.

Lynn holds a narrow five-point lead over Cork’s Mike Browne, who won Saturday’s Enkalon Trophy race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW from Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW).

Lynn finished third on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki on his spare machine after an engine blow-up in practice.

He was also grieving the loss of his grandfather, who passed away on Friday.

“We were in two minds about whether we would even come and race,” Lynn said.

“We lost my grandfather yesterday but my granny said he’s have wanted me to carry on, so we took the decision to come and race.”

Korie McGreevy, who won the IFS David Wood Trophy on Saturday in the Supersport class, will also line up today at Kirkistown on the McAdoo Kawasaki machines.

Practice is set to commence at 9am with racing from approximately 11.30am.