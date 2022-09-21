Northern Irish Mar-Train Racing team to make step up to British Superbike Championship for 2023 season

Northern Irish-based racing team Mar-Train Yamaha will make the jump up to the British Superbike Championship for the 2023 season, with Dublin’s Jack Kennedy in the saddle.

The team, headed up by Tim Martin, currently race in the British Supersport Championship but have elected to make the step up to the next level and enhance their brand.

The decision looks to be an obvious one for Mar-Train given their dominance at Supersport level, Kennedy winning 13 of their 16 races this year after becoming the first ever rider to win four Championship titles with his success last season.

The team will be backed by Yamaha Motor UK, Steve Rodgers’ McAMS team and Rodgers’ Raceways Motorcycles GYTR Pro Shop and will receive full factory support from Yamaha.

The hope is that the deal will be as lucrative as the one signed between Yamaha and the Rich Energy OMG Racing team ahead of this season, one which has seen Bradley Ray and Kyle Ryde become championship contenders.

“Mar-Train Yamaha Racing has a longstanding relationship with Yamaha, and we’re delighted the Championship winning manufacturer is throwing their weight behind our Superbike effort,” said team owner Martin.

“Yamaha Motor UK will provide factory parts and upgrades throughout the season with Raceways Motorcycles/McAMS Yamaha, who we have worked with since 2012, offering invaluable technical support in terms of bike setup at each race weekend

“We are under no illusion that this is a huge step up for Mar-Train Yamaha Racing and Jack, but one that we feel we are ready to take. Jack has nothing left to prove in the Supersport series and deserves a crack at establishing himself in the top division with front-running Superbike machinery and that’s what we want to collectively deliver next season.

"We are excited and ready for the challenge!”

This will be Kennedy’s third attempt at cracking the Superbike class, having previously raced for Team WD-40 Kawasaki in 2015 and TAG Racing Yamaha in 2020.

“Having had two previous attempts at establishing myself in the top division, I am determined to make the most of this opportunity on Championship winning machinery and find my feet in the Superbike class,” said the Irishman.

“I feel like this is my time to shine in the British Superbike Championship.

“I have really gelled with the Mar-Train YamahaRacing team this season. I love the atmosphere and I know there’s no corners cut when it comes to Tim and Sonya, so I know I’m going to get the best package possible to compete towards the front.”