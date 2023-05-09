NW200: PSNI appeal for road users to follow rules and stay safe around north coast

Police are appealing to everyone travelling to and from the North West 200 circuit to stay safe on the roads as practice gets underway.

The top motorcycling event will cause disruption on the north coast for the rest of the week.

PSNI District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said everyone is delighted at the return of another year of fantastic motorcycle racing.

However he warned that the major fixture in the sporting calendar requires co-operation from the public to ensure safety.

"A significant amount of planning goes into this event every year and we have been working closely with our partners to ensure race week is a success and that those participating and attending stay safe,” Mr McCalmont said.

"With visitors expected from all the over the world, we want to make sure everyone gets here safely, so you can expect to see our officers out on the roads and around the north coast towns and villages throughout the week, directing traffic and providing assistance to those attending the event.

"With increased visitor numbers, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking everyone to be patient and to respect other road users.

"Those attending must adhere to speed limits and take consideration for the road conditions, particularly with the weather at this time of year being so unpredictable.”

Members of the public have been urged to follow the direction of event marshals during scheduled races to avoid putting themselves, other spectators and riders at risk.

"If you are staying up for the week to make the most of what the beautiful north coast has to offer, then please socialise safely and respect our local residents,” Mr McCalmont added.

"Finally, I wish everyone taking part the best of luck and look forward to meeting attendees over the course of this week."