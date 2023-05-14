Old pals Alastair Seeley and Glenn Irwin make up after Superbike row

Irwin says sorry to Seeley following ‘risky’ roundabout pass

Glenn Irwin took to the stage in the marquee to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ alongside Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd

Carrickfergus riders Alastair Seeley and Glenn Irwin gave the home fans plenty to cheer at Saturday’s North West 200 when the friends and rivals reconciled after a clash in the first Superbike race.

Seeley followed up his Superstock success on Thursday with another victory on the SYNETIQ BMW to extend his all-time record of victories at the north coast meeting to 29.

The 43-year-old, who led home Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) by 0.7 seconds, was also celebrating a 16th win around the ‘Triangle’ on TAS Racing machinery.

Irwin overcame adversity after a challenging week in qualifying to secure his second successive Superbike double, stretching his unbeaten streak in the premier class to eight wins.

The British Superbike Championship leader reverted to his BSB-spec machine at a greater cost to team owner Paul Bird, but the move paid dividends.

He was declared the winner of the feature race by one second from pole man Seeley, with Dean Harrison third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki.

The race was declared based on positions at the end of lap three when it was red-flagged after Mike Browne came off the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW. Browne escaped with minor bruising and will be fit for the Isle of Man TT.

Tension spilled over as Irwin and Seeley were forced to endure a long wait before the official result was announced, with words exchanged between Irwin and Seeley’s TAS Racing team.

There was uncertainty over whether the result would be taken from the end of the third lap, or from the previous lap, when Seeley led over the line on the Milwaukee BMW.

In the end, Irwin got the nod for his eighth win in a row and his fifth on Ducati machinery for Bird.

Earlier, Seeley said Irwin was “riding ragged” when there was contact between them in the first Superbike race. Irwin made a pass for the lead going into Ballysally roundabout, which Seeley felt was a “risky” move.

“For me, whenever I turned into the ‘Magic’ roundabout, Glenn has come up the inside and has caught the wing, and there was damage caused to the wing,” Seeley said.

“It was a bit of a risky move going into a high-speed corner. I nearly had to sit up and go across the roundabout, which wouldn’t have been ideal with kerbs and stuff, so I was kind of thinking ‘Glenn, just calm down instead of riding so ragged’.

“We’ve always been friends, and an apology is an apology, and you kind of have to accept it if he’s apologising for what he’s done, which means that it was his fault.

“So just tell him to remember it’s a road race and we all need to not have contact at that speed.”

Irwin said he hoped his apology to Seeley in the wake of the incident was accepted.

“I was absolutely sure I was ahead of him going into the roundabout,” he said.

“We’ve connected. I was shaking my head and he was asking why that was. I was shaking my head in disbelief at him hitting into me — I would never ride like that, not in a road race.

“I’ve tried to apologise and I hope he accepts it. There’s a lot of water under the bridge between us two so I hope he accepts it.”

Later, both riders seemed to have put the incident behind them as they celebrated together on the podium.

In a year of doubles at the North West, Davey Todd repeated his Supersport win on Thursday with a hard-fought victory in Saturday’s race, when he dived under Richard Cooper at Juniper chicane on the last lap.

Cooper also sealed a brace, winning both Supertwin races on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki. It was a satisfying day for the pair after Cooper was disqualified from the results in 2022 due to a technical infringement.

It may not have been a classic North West 200, but most people in attendance went home happy with Seeley and Irwin flying the flag high for Irish road racing.