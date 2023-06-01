Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop set pace in record-breaking qualifying session at Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman turned up the heat on the Isle of Man with a scorching record-breaking lap on his FHO Racing BMW

Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop went toe-to-toe in a record-breaking qualifying session last night at the Isle of Man TT.

Hickman set the fastest ever lap in practice around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course at 133.797mph from a standing start on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW.

The 36-year-old’s second flying lap was a shade slower at 133.553mph, but it was a statement of intent by Hickman, who won the Superbike and Senior races in 2022 and still holds the outright lap record at over 135mph set in 2018.

Dunlop, though, was snapping at the big Louth man’s heels as he clocked a blistering speed of 133.775mph, also from a standing start, on his Hawk Racing Honda.

The 34-year-old did 133.191mph on his first lap before pulling and going out for a lap on his MD Racing Superstock machine while a few adjustments were made to his Superbike machine.

He was only 0.162s adrift of Hickman on another sun-kissed evening on the Isle of Man as speeds continue to rise, raising expectations ahead of race week.

“The bike is fast,” Hickman said.

“The Superbike is working well. It’s not doing everything I want at the minute but overall – I think we did 133.7mph from a standing start – I’m happy enough.

“We’ll make a change for tomorrow and see how it goes but it’s comfy enough that I could race it tomorrow.”

Dunlop has been right at the sharp end all week and topped the Superstock times at 132.728mph from Dean Harrison on the DAO Racing Kawasaki (132.7mph), with Hickman third quickest at 131.952mph.

He also went fastest in the Supersport class on his MD Racing Yamaha, lapping at 127.557mph after completing two laps at the end of the session.

The Ulster rider’s long-time sponsor and right-hand man Gary Ryan said the 21-time TT winner was ‘relaxed’ as he builds towards tomorrow’s opening Supersport race.

“He’s grand and everything seems quite relaxed,” said Ryan.

“Monday was a great help to get those nine laps in and we’re going to get this weather for the rest of the week, it’s looking good.”

Peter Hickman turned up the heat on the Isle of Man with a scorching record-breaking lap on his FHO Racing BMW

Dunlop has been switching quickly from one machine to the other during practice this week to squeeze in as much time as possible on his stable of machines, and while Ryan says there is limited time for a debrief while qualifying is taking place, they are able to sit down for a more in-depth discussion at the end of the evening. “We always sit down at the end of the session and there’s no point in thinking about it too much when you’re jumping from one bike to the other,” he said.

“Later on we have a sit down and then he’ll sleep on it, and we’ll have a talk about it again in the morning.”

Behind the big three of Hickman, Dunlop and Harrison in the Superbike standings, Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) was fourth fastest at 131.561mph from Josh Brookes on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW (129.833mph).

Harrison was second quickest behind Dunlop in the Superstock session with a lap of 132.7mph on his Kawasaki, with Hickman third, recording a speed of 131.952mph after two laps.

Cork racer Mike Browne became the fastest ever rider from the Republic of Ireland at the TT as he lapped at 129.104mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW, putting him fifth on the Superstock time sheets.

In the Supersport class, Jamie Coward from Yorkshire fired in the second fastest lap on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Yamaha at 124.675mph, 24 seconds down on Dunlop’s lap.

Coward missed most of the session after stopping at Sarah’s Cottage on his first lap before finally returning to the Grandstand in time to get out on his 600cc machine.

On a memorable evening, Mansfield brothers Ben and Tom Birchall set a new unofficial Sidecar lap record at 119.41mph, raising the prospect of the first ever 120mph lap for the three-wheel machines in tomorrow’s opening Sidecar race.

Final qualifying takes place with a daytime session today, with the Sidecars due out first at 1pm.