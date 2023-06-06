Peter Hickman beats Michael Dunlop to Superstock title at Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman on the start line of the First Superstock TT at the Isle of Man TT.

Michael Dunlop had to settle for second spot in the Superstock class at the Isle of Man TT as England’s Peter Hickman claimed his 10th victory at the circuit.

Hickman claimed his fourth successive victory in the Superstock class, finishing a full 23 seconds ahead of Dunlop.

Hickman led by 2.7 seconds after lap one and extended his advantage throughout on his FHO Racing BMW. Dean Harrison finished third on his DAO Kawasaki.

Davey Todd finished fourth position, with fellow Englishmen James Hillier and Jamie Coward completing the top six.

Hickman said: "Right from the start the bike felt awesome. I had no problems whatsoever.

"I hadn't even ridden the bike since Wednesday as I was so happy with it. We found a really good setting so we parked it to work on the Superbike.

"I just enjoyed myself on the last lap, doing a few wheelies and waving at the crowd.

"This place is just so amazing to ride and when you have that little bit of a buffer you can really enjoy it."