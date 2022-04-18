Peter Hickman blasts ‘stubborn’ North West 200 officials as rule could force withdrawal from Supersport race

Leading road racer Peter Hickman has blasted North West 200 officials over the rules for this year’s Supersport class that may force him out of the race.

The Englishman is considered one of the world’s best, particularly in the Supersport class, and would have been among the favourites at the Triangle if he was able to take to the grid.

However, the new ‘Evo’ regulations that have been adopted by all other major races has not been adopted by the North West 200, meaning Hickman’s Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is currently not eligible to race at the event.

The new regulations are the set standard for the WorldSSP, British Supersport and MotoAmerica, as well as the blue riband Isle of Man TT and allow more machines to compete by restricting the throttle opening and standardising the ECU.

Hickman, who has spent lots of time and money ensuring his bike met the standards required for every other race, will meet with North West 200 officials at this week’s British Superbike meeting at Silverstone but has not been encouraged by what he’s heard so far.

“You are fixed to a set rule, to a set power and the bike will only do what it is governed to do. It makes (the three new eligible motorcycles) comparable to an R6 and a ZX-6R, it’s just opening up the class to more manufacturers,” he explained.

“They’ve all changed (WorldSSP, MotoAmerica, BSB), even the TT, but the North West decided not to change for some unknown reason.

“I suppose, in hindsight, we should have talked about it earlier but I think we all presumed they’d be on the same page as the rest of the world. For some reason, they’re not and even more frustratingly, they are being really stubborn about changing it.

“I can’t race it at the North West but two weeks later at the TT in the very same class against most of the same people, I can.

“I think they feel they will get a backlash from somewhere, but I can’t see that because everyone else has changed and everyone knows it has changed.”

If there is no movement from North West officials then Hickman will be forced out of the Supersport class at the North West altogether as there is not enough time for him to acquire a new bike that conforms to the regulations.

The 35-year-old is also entered in the Superbike, Superstock and Supertwin classes, but the chance not to participate in the Supersport ahead of the TT would be a significant blow.

“Frustrated, annoyed, they are being stubborn about something that seems really obvious,” he added.

“I have spent a load of money building a bike that is eligible for every class in the world, except now for the North West 200, which is ridiculous. I don’t have another Supersport bike ready to go.”

This will be the first North West 200 to be run since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the first races taking place on May 12.