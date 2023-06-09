Peter Hickman hammers Isle of Man TT lap record in Superstock double

The crowds look on as Peter Hickman turns up the heat at St Ninian’s during the RL360 Isle of Man Superstock TT Race Two

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) celebrates winning the Superstock TT and setting a new outright lap record at 136.358mph at the Isle of Man TT with runner-up Michael Dunlop and third-placed Dean Harrison

Peter Hickman smashed the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT to clock the first 136mph lap at the event in a masterful display for a Superstock double.

The 36-year-old blitzed his 2018 lap record – set on a BMW Superbike in the Senior race – to become the fastest rider ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

It was Hickman’s 11th TT victory and his fifth in a row in the Superstock class as the English rider equalled Ulsterman Phillip McCallen and Scottish legend Steve Hislop’s haul of triumphs.

He proved too strong for Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop, who was 17.1 seconds behind in second on his MD Racing Honda.

Dunlop was also under Hickman’s 2018 Superstock lap record (134.403mph) as he recorded a final lap speed of 134.730mph, but his rival’s 136.358mph lap on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW lifted the bar.

Despite Hickman’s blazing final lap, the Dundrod course at the Ulster Grand Prix still retains its title of the world’s fastest road race, with Hickman lapping the 7.4-mile track at 136.415mph in 2019.

Hickman said: “I started the race a little bit slower than before and I just felt a bit heavy this morning – I wasn’t unwell, but I wasn’t feeling myself.

“I did the (solo warm-up) lap on the Superbike, and then at the start of the race, it was steady away. I know what I can do with this thing and I just tried to build into the race.

“The bike was so, so good and it’s so easy to ride this thing – it’s mega,” he added.

“11 wins – absolutely awesome. I’m just so happy for the team and they’re working so hard.”

Dunlop kept the pressure on Hickman on the first lap and was only 1.8 seconds down as they slowed for their pit stops, lapping at 133.827mph and 134.069mph respectively from a standing start.

Hickman, though, began to edge clear on lap two and had built a lead of five seconds going into the final lap.

He then produced something very special on the M1000RR machine to streak clear and close out victory for a Superstock brace after he also got the better of Dunlop in the first race, establishing a new race record in a time of 50 mins 48.30 secs for the 113-mile race.

Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) finished in third-place for the fifth time in five races, almost 41 seconds behind runner-up Dunlop.

Dunlop, who could have matched his uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 TT wins in the race, stated that he knew Hickman would set a hot pace.

“We knew Pete was going to be fast. He set a big pace in the first race so there’s no reason why he wouldn’t set a big pace in that race,” Dunlop reflected.

“We got caught a wee bit with a couple of the boys in front of me badly, and that let a couple of seconds into the gap, and then once you get that wee bit between your teeth it changes things.

“But my bike was running mint and the boys did a good job, it held together lovely, it would be nice now going out with another step but I’m happy enough.”

Manxman Conor Cummins, who has missed three races at the TT through illness, salvaged a fighting fourth on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

His team-mate, Davey Todd, also fell ill yesterday and was forced to retire after two laps.

Josh Brookes (Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW) was 23.7 seconds behind Cummins in fifth, setting his fastest TT lap at 131.759mph. Jamie Coward rounded out the top six on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda, half a second adrift of Brookes.

Banbridge’s Shaun Anderson (Team Classic Suzuki) was 11th, with Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) in 16th.